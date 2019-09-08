BALLTOWN, Iowa — The Iowa secretary of agriculture will participate in a “producer roundtable” event this week in Dubuque County.
Mike Naig will be part of the event hosted by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. It will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Breitbach’s Country Dining, 563 Balltown Road in Balltown.
An event announcement states that the event is “an opportunity for guests to learn about the work the department is doing and discuss their questions and concerns.”
“We look forward to hearing from you about pertinent issues in agriculture,” it states.
The announcement notes that attendees will be responsible for their own meals.