DURANGO, Iowa — A Dubuque County woman recently was invited to the Miss United States Agriculture competition.
According to a recent press release, Megan Gronau, 20, of Durango, was picked to represent Dubuque County in the contest. The event is set for Nov. 21 in Maryville, Mo.
Gronau has been active in programs like 4-H for many years, and served as 4-H Queen, Fair Queen and Dairy Princess.
With her new distinction, Gronau said she hopes “to teach, inspire and advocate for the agriculture community that helped raise me into the woman I am today.”