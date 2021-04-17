Local man accepts plea deal, gets 17 years for East Dubuque killing
A man on Friday took a plea deal for killing a woman in East Dubuque in 2019 and was sentenced to 17 years in prison.
Joseph L. Wright, 32, of Dubuque, was sentenced in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. He must serve two years of supervised release after his prison term, and he will be credited with 72 days already served in jail.
Wright originally was charged with five counts of first-degree murder — all related to the death of Jennifer L. Miller, 44 — one count of aggravated discharge of a weapon, two counts of armed violence and two counts of aggravated battery. Those charges were dismissed as part of the plea deal, according to Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney Chris Allendorf.
Wright shot Miller at about 2:45 a.m. April 21, 2019, on Sinsinawa Avenue in East Dubuque. A grand jury indicted Wright in September 2019, but authorities were unable to locate him in the ensuing months. He was not arrested until Feb. 4 of this year in Chicago by police and the U.S. Marshals Service.
Warm Dubuque welcome home for deployed National Guardsmen
About 130 members of the Iowa National Guard’s “Ironman” 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry Regiment, touched down Tuesday at Dubuque Regional Airport. They were greeted by about 200 cheering family members and friends.
The battalion supported Operation Spartan Shield in the Middle East. Most battalion members have been away from home for about 11 months.
While the general public wasn’t able to attend the welcome-home ceremony due to COVID-19 concerns, family members — many donning red, white and blue face masks — gathered around the main airport doors to get a first glimpse of their loved ones.
After the National Guardsmen came through the airport and were formally dismissed, a mad rush to find family members commenced. Shouts rang out outside of the airport, and many there were glassy-eyed with tears during their reunions.
One such reunion was between Spc. Collin Kruse and his girlfriend, Lizzie Lake, of Cedar Rapids. They hugged each other tightly, with Lake shouting out, “You’re home! You’re home!”
“I’m better now, way better now,” Kruse said about his feelings following the reunion. “... I’ve been gone for 11 months now, and I’m just looking forward to going back to my normal life.”
‘More justice, more peace’: About 50 march in Dubuque protest
Shouts of “No justice, no peace” changed to “More justice, more peace” on Friday night on Iowa Street as about 50 people protested fatal shootings of Black Americans by law enforcement officers in the U.S.
The Switching Places Foundation organized the march from Jackson Park to Dubuque Law Enforcement Center to protest racial injustice and police brutality.
“It’s just getting tiring,” said Dereka Williams, a co-founder of Switching Places Foundation and member of Queens for Peace. “... We know that, mostly overall, the Dubuque community wants to do the right thing, but the only way we can do that is by standing up and speaking out.”
Williams said plans for the march were sparked by the death of Daunte Wright, a Black man, who was shot Sunday by a White suburban Minneapolis police officer during a traffic stop.
Wright’s death occurred during the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder and manslaughter charges for his role in the death of George Floyd last May.
Dubuque unveils plans for Comiskey Park improvements
A new splash pad and playground could open at Dubuque’s Comiskey Park as soon as early next year.
The Dubuque Park and Recreation Commission on Tuesday unanimously recommended approval of a concept master plan and phase 1 proposal for the Comiskey Park redesign and expansion project. The Re-Imagine Comiskey plan includes constructing a splash pad and playground near the existing building located on the south side of the park, adding two new basketball courts, a multi-sport court and a parking lot and utilizing an adjacent parcel to expand the park’s size.
The $2.8 million project would be split into two phases, with the first phase including the construction of the splash pad and playground equipment, along with turning the adjacent parcel purchased by the city and what formerly was a portion of Washington Street into greenspace.
Marie Ware, leisure services manager for the city, said that first phase of the project, if approved by Dubuque City Council, is anticipated to begin construction in September and be completed by spring 2022.
New PPP stipulations leave some dairy farmers shut out
Congress authorized a second round of funding through the Paycheck Protection Program in December, an allocation of $284 billion.
But it imposed stricter eligibility requirements compared to the previous round, limiting applicants to businesses with 300 or fewer employees that lost 25% or more in gross income in 2020 compared to 2019.
The 25% requirement has disqualified many farmers, who are unable to demonstrate a loss that high for reasons they attribute to economic hardships that predated the pandemic.
With pre-pandemic revenue already down, demonstrating further losses challenged many dairy producers.
“2019 wasn’t a good year,” said Larry Shover, a dairy farmer in Delhi, Iowa, and president of the Iowa State Dairy Association.
Platteville council considers eliminating temporary flag displays
In hopes of avoiding future controversies, Platteville officials are considering discontinuing the display of any flags atop City Hall other than those of the nation and the State of Wisconsin.
The idea was pitched last week during a meeting of the Platteville Common Council as an alternative to a flag-raising policy that members also reviewed.
“I am concerned that, without a policy, the City Council is going to be faced with having to make a decision for an application to fly a flag that could open the city to a possible discrimination suit,” Council Member Kathy Kopp said. “With the times that they are, the culture that we are in, it seems no matter what you do, somebody is going to take offense to it.”
The council also reviewed a proposed flag-raising policy in the event that members continue allowing their display.
The new policy only would apply to the flagpole atop City Hall, which has room for three flags, two of which are designated for the nation and state.
The Platteville city clerk would field display requests. To qualify, groups must be a charity or nonprofit organization that benefits residents or has local or national significance and endorses civic pride.