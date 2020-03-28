News in your town

Sheriff's deputies investigating theft of ATVs from rural Elizabeth garage

Maquoketa officials seek naming ideas for new trumpeter swan

Guatemalan man gets jail for using fraudulent information on Dubuque job application, tax forms

2 more Dubuque County COVID-19 cases confirmed; statewide death toll rises to 3

Processing of City of Dubuque utility payments delayed due to COVID-19

As tri-state providers prep for COVID-19 surge, some details remain scarce

Western Dubuque schools to continue paying hourly employees during extended shutdown

Maquoketa feed mill assessed nearly $75,000 in OSHA fines

Election preview: Several contested races on Lafayette County board

Clothing company in Dubuque plans short move, big growth this year

Police: Thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen from Dubuque truck dealership

'A screeching halt': Pandemic guts local tourism industry, but leaders plan for better times

Dubuque County care facility brings home to work to help keep residents safe

Asbury leaders close City Hall, implement other COVID-19 precautions

City of Dubuque closes playgrounds, skate park as COVID-19 precaution

UPDATE: Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Friday)

Dubuque nursing home worker diagnosed with COVID-19