Crews recently located a time capsule during the demolition of a former Cassville power plant.
Village and power company officials have since opened the metal box that dates to 1950, which had been placed behind the cornerstone of the E.J. Stoneman Station, a facility that was retired in 2015 and currently is being dismantled.
Former employees informed village officials of its existence and location prior to the discovery.
Inside the capsule were newspaper articles, power plant blueprints and other miscellaneous paperwork related to the plant’s construction, according to Village President Keevin Williams.
The items will be displayed in the village hall.