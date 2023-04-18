A man has been sentenced to seven years and six months in federal prison for a weapons charge related to an incident in which Dubuque police said he held a driver at gunpoint.
Kayne R. Donath, 23, of East Dubuque, Ill., recently was given the sentence in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after pleading guilty to a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Judge C.J. Williams also ordered Donath serve three years of supervised release following his 90-month prison term, according to online court records. There is no parole in the federal system.
State court documents state that Dubuque police pulled over a vehicle for traffic and equipment violations on June 2 in the alley west of the 1500 block of Main Street.
Jade D. Harris, 24, of Hanover, Ill., was driving with Donath as a front-seat passenger. Officers informed Donath that he had an arrest warrant charging being a person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon.
"Donath then reached over and began to pull down on the gear selector of the vehicle," and the vehicle drove away at a high rate of speed, documents state.
The pursuit ended when Harris stopped in the area of East 16th and Washington streets and Donath fled on foot. He was arrested soon after.
Harris reported that Donath told her to not unlock the doors of the vehicle or he would shoot her. Donath also threatened to shoot Harris if she refused to drive away from the traffic stop and threatened her to get her to drive faster during the pursuit, documents state.
"Harris stated that Donath kept ... pulling out a gun from his waistband during the pursuit and displaying it," documents state.
Police found the handgun in the alley west of the 1500 block of Jackson Street. It had a round loaded in the chamber.
Donath originally was charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with third-degree kidnapping, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, interference with official acts with a firearm, control of a firearm by a felon and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon in relation to the same incident. However, those state-level charges were dismissed due to the federal indictment.
Federal court documents state that Donath previously was convicted in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County in December 2017 of felony interference with official acts while using or displaying a dangerous weapon. Documents state that Donath pulled out a pocketknife while being chased by an officer trying to serve an arrest warrant for assault.