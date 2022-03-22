ASBURY, Iowa — An Asbury man and trucking business owner is running for a seat on the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors.
Doran Bush said he seeks to bring common sense to the board and to give residents a voice in how county government is run.
“I think that I would like to give a voice back to the people,” he said.
Bush, who is running as a Republican, filed paperwork this week to seek one of two available seats on the county Board of Supervisors for the 2022 election cycle. He joins incumbent Supervisor Ann McDonough, a Democrat, and Sageville Mayor Wayne Kenniker, a Republican, as those who have filed. Current Supervisor Jay Wickham has said he plans to run for reelection but has not yet filed paperwork to do so.
Bush said he feels that county leaders have made “a lot of missteps” in recent years, prompting him to run for office. In particular, he pointed to the countywide mask mandate that was in place for several months in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Bush said he understood why the mandate initially was implemented but that supervisors should have dropped it sooner. He feels that the county overstepped its authority in that regard.
“The government has the right to tell the people what’s safe, but people still have the right to the final decision on whether they want their liberties and freedom restricted for safety,” Bush said.
He said that if elected, one of his key priorities would be to allow residents to have more of a voice in how their county government is run.
“I would like for the people to have some sort of feedback channel to the county supervisors other than having to sit down at a meeting, (to) just send a message, say, ‘This is how I feel about this, and these are the reasons why I feel that way’ — just to have that channel available for the people,” Bush said.
Bush said that channel could take the form of an increased county social media presence to make constituents more aware of issues being decided by county government, allow them to give direct feedback and to interact with county supervisors. All three supervisors have Facebook pages.
Bush also said he thinks the decisions that supervisors make should be discussed in an open forum at least a month in advance for community members to share how they feel about the issue.
Bush noted that he ran for a seat on Asbury City Council in 2017, a bid that was unsuccessful, but that he long has wanted to get involved in government.
Bush was born and raised in Dubuque. He owns and operates KB Trucking LLC and previously ran a landscaping business.
“I’ve been in this community my whole life, and I just want to give back a little bit, too,” Bush said.
He noted that he has previous experience working in the construction and land development fields. He believes his experience would serve him as a supervisor because he could evaluate projects and see where the county might run into issues.
“I can bring to the table a different type of aspect of what they’re looking at,” he said.