EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque school district officials are seeking bids for a $3 million project to expand and renovate their junior and senior high school building.
School board members this week voted to send the project out for competitive bids. Officials plan to construct a new weight room and front entrance and renovate the school’s cafeteria, kitchen and some classrooms.
The work is the first phase of a more substantial plan to eventually expand the high school, move elementary school students to the building and create a one-campus district.
District officials asked voters in 2019 and 2020 for permission to borrow money to renovate the high school and build an elementary school addition, though both measures were rejected. Officials have since re-evaluated their approach and now are using money they receive from the county’s one-cent sales tax to fund a loan for a smaller project that won’t require voter approval, Superintendent T.J. Potts said.
Officials identified three needs at the junior and senior high school that required the most immediate attention: a weight room that was too small, a cafeteria and kitchen that were outdated and a front entrance that didn’t provide enough security.
“Those were critical things that were identified by both school officials and the community,” said Kevin Eipperle, architect with FEH Design. “Safety and security came at the forefront.”
Officials plan to extend the school’s front entrance to provide an expanded corridor though which people entering the school must pass. High school administrative offices will be constructed at the new front entrance, and district-level staff will move into the existing high school offices.
“It will give us more control in determining where people go when they access the building,” said Darren Sirianni, junior high and high school principal.
The new weight room will provide more space for students and have its own separate entrance, which will allow East Dubuque residents to also use the space as a community amenity, Sirianni said.
“They could come in and use the weightlifting equipment or aerobic-type bikes and treadmills,” he said.
Cafeteria and kitchen renovations include the installation of new appliances and a new design that will better facilitate the flow of lunch traffic, Sirianni said.
Eipperle said construction is expected to begin in April and be completed in October.
Once the project is finished, officials will turn their attention to the second phase of work, which includes creating a new gym and classrooms to move fifth- and sixth-grade students to the junior and senior high building, Potts said.
“We want to get the first phase done and see how the pandemic affects the budget,” he said. “Right now, this project will help us in pushing toward the end goal. “