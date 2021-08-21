More than 5,500 Dubuque households could gain access to higher internet speeds if a proposed broadband infrastructure project can secure funding.
City staff and officials with ImOn Communications this week shared with Dubuque City Council the $6 million project, which aims to construct fiber broadband infrastructure in four Dubuque census tracts that make up a portion of Dubuque’s downtown and North End.
Council members also unanimously approved an application for a $6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration for the project.
Chris Kohlmann, the city’s information services manger, said the project could provide high-speed internet service to about 12,700 residents of census tracts with the highest concentration of poverty in the city, along with about 300 businesses and four elementary schools. A high percentage of households in those census tracts are without internet access, according to city documents.
“What we are seeing is a small community in Iowa that is lacking the necessary broadband resources that they would need to live, to work, to play and to be a part of the community in an online world,” Kohlmann said.
The project would be conducted in conjunction with ImOn Communications, which would construct the broadband infrastructure in the four census tracts and provide a 25% funding match for the federal grant. ImOn Communications would own and operate the fiber network to provide broadband internet services to residents and businesses.
If completed, the project would dramatically increase internet speeds for residents of the four census tracts. Median download speeds, which currently range from 41 to 65 megabits per second, would increase to 100 megabits per second. Median upload speeds, which currently range from 12.8 to 14.9 megabits per second, would increase to 20 megabits per second.
The project would not come at any additional cost to the city, but the proposal becoming a reality hinges on the city securing the federal grant.
The federal government will award about $288 million in total for broadband infrastructure projects, funds Kohlmann said other municipalities will seek competitively. The city will find out if it received the grant on Nov. 29. If the grant is approved, ImOn Communications estimates the project would be completed by Nov. 15, 2022.
City Council members offered their enthusiasm for the project. Members previously have listed the expansion of high-speed internet services as a priority.
Council Member Brad Cavanagh said the expansion of high-speed internet will be essential for promoting residents’ ability to work from home and students’ ability to use online learning.
“The thing that struck me is how much it affects kids and affects the ability to learn online,” Cavanagh said. “We just can’t do this fast enough.”
Council Member Danny Sprank, who lives in the proposed project area, said he has experienced low-speed internet at home.
“We have horrific internet,” Sprank said. “I’m glad you guys are stepping up.”