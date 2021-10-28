The final outdoor Dubuque Farmers Market of the season will be held Saturday, Oct. 30.

The market will be held from 8 a.m. to noon in the area surrounding Dubuque City Hall and on Iowa Street between West 10th and 13th streets.

The final outdoor Mid-Week Market is scheduled for 5 to 9 p.m. today on West 11th Street between Iowa and Main streets.

The Dubuque Winter Farmers Market begins on Nov. 6 at Kennedy Mall, 555 John F. Kennedy Road. The weekly, indoor winter market operates from 9 a.m. to noon.

