In 1998, Dale Boevers, of rural Farley, Iowa, removed motorcycle tires that were used to soften the ride on his covered wagon, in preparation for taking part in the Wisconsin Sesquicentennial wagon train that summer.
A Dubuque County family prepared for a 16-day horse-drawn wagon trek across Wisconsin 25 years ago this week.
The Boevers family, of rural Farley, Iowa, participated in one of the highlights of Wisconsin’s Sesquicentennial celebration in the summer of 1998, a 16-day wagon train reenactment following the route of the old military road from Prairie du Chien to Green Bay. Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the family’s preparations in its Feb. 6, 1998, edition.
FARLEY FAMILY TO DRIVE WAGON ACROSS WISCONSIN
FARLEY, Iowa — Comfort is a key ingredient of most road trips, but Dale Boevers, who plans to join a 16-day trek across Wisconsin this summer, is making his vehicle less comfortable.
Boevers, 44, spent a recent day off work as an air traffic controller prying rubber tires off of his chuck wagon.
He’s converting it into a Conestoga wagon. On Memorial Day weekend, he and his wife, Merijo, 42, and their two children will set off from Prairie du Chien, Wis., on a 234-mile trek of the Military Road Sesquicentennial Wagon Train.
The trek is an official event of Wisconsin’s 150th birthday celebration. Half a dozen couples from southwest Wisconsin will make the trip as well.
Rubber tires would make the trip more comfortable but are not allowed under the wagon train regulations. Event organizers are striving for authenticity among the participants who may walk, ride horses or drive wagons an average of 15 miles per day.
That wasn’t the case two years ago, when the Boevers family rode in the Iowa Sesquicentennial Wagon Train from Dubuque to Coralville. Boevers said there was less attention to authentic detail than with Wisconsin’s trek, which is being organized by the Ashwaubenon Historical Society.
Among the snapshots on the wall of the family’s rustic hunting camp are pictures of that trek — including an interior shot of the wagon, with several youngsters playing Gameboys and listening to CDs.
Boevers’ wagon is only a few years old, but he is planning to make it look as authentic as possible. That means replacing the existing canvas top, which sports a colorful logo of the Broken Wheel Ranch, the family home in rural Farley. No logos will be allowed on this trip. Even coolers and other evidence of modern convenience will have to be tucked out of sight.
Participants are expected to wear clothing appropriate to the time period of 1836-65. Because women of the era rode sidesaddle, women who choose to ride horseback in 1998 can dress as men and ride astride.
