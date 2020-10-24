Temporary work has been completed to shore up the bleachers in Dubuque's ice center.
The City of Dubuque reported this morning that temporary "shoring supports" have been installed and inspected at Mystique Community Ice Center.
The work was completed after an engineering firm assessed the bleacher connections to the bearing walls, according to a press release.
"Engineering design for this work has been completed, and the city is working with contractors to schedule the work," it stated. "Until these repairs are completed, the City of Dubuque has worked with structural engineers to design temporary shoring supports."
The release notes that the city and Dubuque Ice and Recreation Center Inc. have been monitoring settling at the facility, which prompted repairs to the Dubuque Fighting Saints locker room and conditioning areas last year.
Opened in 2010, the building is owned by the city, which has a 25-year lease agreement with Dubuque Ice and Recreation Center, which operates and manages the facility.