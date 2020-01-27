Police said a woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning in Dubuque.
Brandy M. Kieler, 35, of Dubuque, complained of pain to her back and told police that she would seek treatment from a local hospital, according to report obtained Sunday.
The crash occurred at about 11:50 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Dodge Street and Century Drive. The report states that Dalton J. Staggs, 22, of Dubuque, was traveling west on Dodge when he got distracted by his car radio and ran a red light, striking Kieler’s vehicle. Kieler was turning east onto Dodge from Century Drive.
Staggs was cited with failure to respond to a steady red signal.