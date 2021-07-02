City of Dubuque offices will be closed and some municipal services will be altered because of the Independence Day holiday.
Offices will be closed on Monday, July 5, according to a press release. The closure includes City Hall and other city offices.
The first City Council meeting of the month will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, rather than on Monday. A work session will occur at 5:30 p.m. prior to the regular meeting.
Nicholas J. Sutton Swimming Pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 4, for open swimming. Flora Park Swimming Pool will be closed Sunday.
Bunker Hill Golf Course will be open during the week of Independence Day and will be hosting special events. Call 563-589-4261 for details.
Carnegie-Stout Public Library will be closed Sunday, but its regular hours will resume on Monday.
Refuse, yard debris and curbside recycling will be collected by city crews on their regularly scheduled day, including Monday. The Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill will operate with its regular hours.
The Jule, Dubuque’s public transit system, will operate during its regular hours and with its regular routes.
Call 563-589-4415 for non-emergency issues during the city office closures.