DYERSVILLE, Iowa — James Kennedy Public Library in Dyersville will remain closed until at least June 2 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, staff members are available by phone and email from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. They can be reached at 563-875-8912 and librarian@dyersville.lib.ia.us.
The library also is offering virtual programming, curbside delivery and digital services while the building is closed. More information is available on the library’s website at dyersville.lib.ia.us and the library’s Facebook page.