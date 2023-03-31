CUBA CITY, Wis. — Cuba City officials have opted to contract with Southwest Health to provide EMS coverage, effectively shuttering the city’s long-time volunteer department.

Common Council members voted in favor of the change this week at a special meeting, which drew a crowd of around 15 people worried about the future of Cuba City Area Rescue Squad, which first formed in 1976. Council members ultimately determined that the switch was both the more cost effective and more reliable option.

