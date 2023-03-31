CUBA CITY, Wis. — Cuba City officials have opted to contract with Southwest Health to provide EMS coverage, effectively shuttering the city’s long-time volunteer department.
Common Council members voted in favor of the change this week at a special meeting, which drew a crowd of around 15 people worried about the future of Cuba City Area Rescue Squad, which first formed in 1976. Council members ultimately determined that the switch was both the more cost effective and more reliable option.
“It was a very difficult decision for many people on the council,” Mayor John Van De Wiel said after the meeting. “... But it’s getting harder and harder to find volunteers these days, and finances have played a large role as well.”
Conversations about the fate of the rescue squad have been going on for months but grew in urgency since the resignation of Service Director Jennifer Baker in February. The service director was a full-time, paid position funded by municipalities in the service area to oversee volunteers.
In addition to Cuba City, the rescue squad also covered the townships of Benton, Elk Grove, New Diggings and Smelser, who now will need to look elsewhere for coverage.
The rescue squad had asked the city for $43,700 to go toward the director's annual salary, ambulance equipment and other costs. Southwest Health offered the city an annual rate of $16 per capita, which equals about $34,000 per year.
The rescue squad at times has struggled to fill shifts amid statewide strain on volunteer departments, and Southwest Health has covered Cuba City in those instances.
“When I weighed all of those facts and tried to pull the emotion portion out of it, that’s when I thought Southwest Health is — in my estimation — the best possible solution for the citizens of Cuba City,” said Alderperson Rick Hess.
Council members voted, 7-0, in favor of the switch, which went into effect immediately. Alderperson Nathan Moris was unable to vote, as he is a member of rescue squad.
Rescue squad President Marie Wamsley said the council’s decision failed to consider the benefits of having an ambulance staffed and stored in Cuba City and overlooked years of dedicated service from area volunteers.
“The meeting caused a lot of hurt feelings for our members,” Wamsley said. “... It’s one of those things where I don't think (council members) quite realize that this is a forever decision. They’ll be with Southwest Health forever now.”
In particular, Wamsley pointed out differences in response times and volunteers' familiarity with the area.
Over the past year, the rescue squad has responded to calls in an average of 9 minutes and 30 seconds. Shorter-term data shows that response time is about 10 minutes for Platteville-based Southwest Health.
When it comes to response times, Southwest Health officials said in a press release that the hospital has two EMS crews staffed around the clock, which allows them to be on route to any emergency in 90 seconds or less.
Because each ambulance has a paramedic, staff also can offer higher levels of care than volunteer ambulances who might only have EMTs.
“We understand emergency medical care and its importance to the community,” Southwest Health EMS Director Brian Allen said in the release. “We want the residents of Cuba City to know that they will receive enhanced, high-quality care at the advanced life support level.”
