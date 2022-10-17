After discontinuing a busing program launched last year for students needing transportation to school, Dubuque Community Schools officials have partnered with the city’s public transportation system to continue offering that service.

The district is working with the City of Dubuque to allow Prescott Elementary School students to ride an existing route of the city’s Jule bus service for free with district supervision. District officials hope to soon expand the program to other schools.

