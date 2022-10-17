After discontinuing a busing program launched last year for students needing transportation to school, Dubuque Community Schools officials have partnered with the city’s public transportation system to continue offering that service.
The district is working with the City of Dubuque to allow Prescott Elementary School students to ride an existing route of the city’s Jule bus service for free with district supervision. District officials hope to soon expand the program to other schools.
District officials last year piloted three loop bus routes that served students at the district’s Title I elementary schools — Audubon, Fulton, Lincoln, Marshall, Prescott — who lived inside a two-mile boundary from their school and thus did not qualify for district busing. Title I schools have a high number of students from low-income backgrounds.
“We had some instances where families did not have their own vehicle, or families with single parents or working parents, and students were trying to perhaps walk at a very young age, crossing some busy roads,” said Lisa TeBockhorst, the district’s executive director of elementary education. “We were trying to be cognizant of how we can best help and get attendance to school increased.”
During the 2021-2022 school year, however, ridership levels on the loop routes were “inconsistent,” she said.
Prescott Principal Chris Nugent, who served as Fulton’s principal until the school closed at the end of the 2021-2022 school year, estimated that the loop route transported 10 to 15 Fulton students daily, though the number fluctuated.
The district also is experiencing a shortage of bus drivers. At a recent meeting of the school board’s Facilities/Support Services Committee, Transportation Manager Ernie Bolibaugh said his department currently has 126 staff members, a decrease of 40 since 2018. The number of relief bus drivers in the district also has dwindled.
For both of those reasons, continuing the loop routes this year would have been “a challenge,” TeBockhorst said.
However, the barriers the program was designed to combat have not disappeared, particularly with Fulton closing in June, at which point many Fulton students transferred to Prescott.
“When Fulton closed down, it had a lot of students on that side of town that needed to get down to Prescott,” said City of Dubuque Transportation Services Director Ryan Knuckey. “So we sat down with the Dubuque Community School District to talk about routes that we currently run that could support those students getting to Prescott.”
Through the Jule partnership, 20 to 30 students ride the Jule to and from Prescott, along with a paraprofessional who supervises them during the routes immediately before and after school. TeBockhorst said former Fulton students and those who already were Prescott students participate.
The bus drops students off near the school around 8:30 a.m., just before school starts. Those who miss the first drop-off time can board the bus later in the morning and get to school late but avoid missing the entire day.
“There’s a lot of advantages to this over the route we were doing last year,” Nugent said. “The (Jule) route runs every 30 minutes, so if you miss the bus, you can just get it a half hour later, … and if you have after-school activities, the bus runs then, too. It provides more flexibility.”
The Jule offers free rides for all Dubuque students in kindergarten through 12th grades, provided they present their school identification cards at the Intermodal Transportation Center to receive a Jule smart pass swipe card. Nugent said for Prescott students using this loop route, the district collects registration information and obtains the bus passes for students.
Knuckey said the city currently has about 860 bus passes issued to students, a marked increase from January, when that number stood at 385. He said officials have been working to increase awareness of the passes among students.
“Our goal is to make sure that we’re utilized the best we can throughout the city, and we’ve been doing outreach to the school district to support them in any way they need,” he said.
TeBockhorst said district officials soon plan to launch a similar structured Jule partnership for Audubon Elementary School. They also hope to work with city officials to potentially add more routes to the program.
“There are many ways that we can get students to school, because we know that we want every student there every day, with the exception of being ill,” TeBockhorst said. “(During) the pandemic, we had to tell people to go home, and our biggest message now is that we want them in school as much as possible.”
