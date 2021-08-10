Dubuque Leisure Services staff saw high attendance and satisfied residents during their first summer managing both Dubuque and Asbury’s summer programming.
Both cities now will have to decide whether they want their temporary partnership to continue.
Last year, Dubuque and Asbury officials signed off on allowing Dubuque Leisure Services to manage Asbury’s summer reaction programs following the departure of Asbury’s recreation director.
Officials in both cities initially intended for Dubuque to take over programming for the summer of 2020, but those plans were delayed to 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic halted nearly all summer recreation programming.
Under the agreement, the City of Asbury reimbursed Dubuque $7,500 in exchange for the City of Dubuque managing Asbury’s summer programming for 2021 only.
Dan Kroger, recreation division manager for the City of Dubuque, said the first summer under Dubuque’s management yielded positive results for Asbury’s recreational programs.
“It’s gone fairly smooth overall,” Kroger said. “We had over 100 participants in all of our programs.”
Kroger said leisure services staff mostly tried to mimic what was offered by Asbury recreation staff in prior summers, offering a variety of sports camps and playground programs.
He said he already has received requests from Asbury residents to have additional programming in the fall and winter.
City officials for both Dubuque and Asbury said they also have heard positive remarks about the partnership and are interested in its extension.
“I think it was a huge success,” Asbury Mayor Jim Adams said. “It was a benefit for the residents, and I would look forward to renewing and extending the contract based on how this year is going.”
Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol said he also would support extending the partnership as long as it doesn’t negatively impact recreation programming for Dubuque residents.
“We have the staff and expertise to run both programs, I think.” Buol said. “I’m for it as long as it isn’t detrimental to the services here in Dubuque.”
Kroger said city staff likely would plan on expanding programming in future summers if they were to continue operating Asbury’s recreational programming.
However, Asbury City Council Member Craig Miller said he believes the partnership needs to be modified before it can be extended.
“I would like to see some more reciprocation if we are going to come together on this,” Miller said. “I think that would benefit both communities.”
Under this summer’s arrangement, Dubuque residents were able to enroll in Asbury programs at no additional cost, but Asbury residents still were required to pay non-resident fees for Dubuque programs. Miller believes those fees should be waived for Asbury residents.
“You have a lot of kids living on the West End,” Miller said. “It’s more convenient for them to come to an Asbury program, so I think we do need to work together.”
Kroger said discussions on continuing the partnership between the two cities likely will begin in the fall.