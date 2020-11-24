POTOSI, Wis. — A one-vehicle rollover crash resulted in minor injuries last week in rural Grant County.
At 9:37 a.m. Nov. 20, Grant County deputies were dispatched to the scene of a crash on County Highway B, near Platte Road, in Harrison Township, according to Grant County Sheriff’s Department report.
Krista Eash, 21, of Potosi, was eastbound when, while negotiating a curve, her vehicle hit the gravel shoulder on the south side of the roadway. Eash overcorrected, and the vehicle fishtailed, spun across both lanes of traffic, left the roadway on the north side, struck a fence, went down an eight-foot embankment, rolled and came to rest on its roof in a creek, the report said.
Eash was able to free herself and her 5-month-old from the vehicle. Eash received minor injuries. The baby was not injured. Both were transported to Southwest Health in Platteville by Potosi EMS for observation.
Eash was cited for operating after suspension.