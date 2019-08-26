On her 32nd first day of school as a teacher, Michelle DeMuth made sure to tell her brand-new second graders that it's OK to be nervous.
DeMuth gathered her class around her on the floor at Eisenhower Elementary School today and read them a book called "First Day Jitters," a tale of a girl who doesn't want to get up for the first day of school. At the end of the story, however, the girl turned out to be a new teacher.
"Every first day of school, I feel a little bit afraid," DeMuth told her students. "And sometimes when you do something new, you feel a little nervous."
A mix of nerves and excitement permeated the first day of classes in the Dubuque Community School District today. Students in Holy Family Catholic Schools also returned to classes this morning for the 2019-2020 school year.
For teachers such as DeMuth, who is among the district's longest-serving elementary educators, the first day of school is a familiar part of the job.
But for all the things that have changed over the years -- and the things that have remained constant -- it always feels brand new, DeMuth said.
"It just gives everybody a new chance to start all over again," DeMuth said.
A new start
DeMuth's new students entered her classroom to find containers of Play-Doh sitting on their desks.
"Make me something that makes you happy," DeMuth instructed them.
The children set to work fashioning dough versions of snowmen, a unicorn, a blue rock and an Xbox, among other things. Afterward, they gathered on the floor to play a game in which they held hands and tried to pass a "squeeze" around the circle as quickly as possible.
"Just like we're working together today, we're going to be a team this year," DeMuth said.
Over DeMuth's years of teaching, a consistent part of her first day plans has been helping students feel comfortable in her room.
"Day one is when you start building that trust, that it's OK to make mistakes," she said.
Some of Dubuque's newest second graders seemed to be quickly warming up to the new school year.
Everett Thompson kept himself entertained Monday morning, imprinting the Play-Doh logo on the lid onto his creation.
"Now I'm going to squish it, and now it's as flat as a pancake," he said
Everett said he thinks he will enjoy second grade and that he hopes he gets to learn about animals.
"They're cool," he said. "Like fish can be underwater all the time."
Some of Everett's classmates echoed his interest in learning about animals, including Zoey Steger and Alayna Mueller. Other students, such as Carter Rath and Serenity Stache, said they were excited to learn about math.
Alayna said she liked "everything" about second grade so far.
"It's amazing, cool, fun and awesome," she said.
DeMuth noted that there have been some changes to the first day of school over the years, noting that her first hours of class now include a focus on helping students know they can focus and regulate their emotions.
Even with more than 30 years of teaching under her belt, the first day of school never starts to feel normal, DeMuth said. It's always a new start for students and teachers.
"I just love what I do, and it just gives me another chance," she said.
Holy Family
In Holy Family Catholic Schools, students also spent their mornings learning the ropes of their new classrooms.
New first graders in Juanita Burke's class at St. Columbkille Elementary School sat at their desks coloring pictures that said "Welcome to first grade" as their teacher circulated the room helping students label folders with their names.
Olivia Wagner colored each letter in the picture a different color. She said she is excited to spend this year learning about math and meeting new friends.
Gabe Lynch spent his morning practicing the lunch routine and learning about the rules for recess, among other things. He said he heard good things about being in first grade and was looking forward to what the experience will bring.
"I can't wait to learn about how an inventor gets their gears and stuff," he said. "I just can't wait because I'm going to be an inventor soon."
Burke on Monday marked the first day of her 43rd year of teaching, most of which have been spent in Dubuque.
"I want them to feel welcome and happy to be here," she said. "I still get butterflies."
She and Cathy Krueger, a second grade teacher who has been in the classroom for 35 years, said the first day is an important time to set the tone for the school year. Over the course of a year, students become a family of sorts.
"They are ours," Krueger said. "We're sharing them with their parents. Think of the amount of time we spend together. And you want it to be fun but with lots of learning and lots of growth."
Krueger said she never wants the first day of school to feel normal and that trying new things keeps the day exciting for students. Her own excitement carries through into the rest of the school year, she said.
"They always come back the next day, and so do we," Krueger said.