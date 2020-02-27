DARLINGTON, Wis. — The Darlington Police Department is considering applying for grants to a security camera system for use in public spaces.
Police officials recently presented the idea to the Darlington Common Council and also followed up with an online post about the plans.
The post attempts to clear up misconceptions about the use of the cameras, which the department states would be used “in public spaces to deter violations and aid the police in investigations.” The grant only would cover the cost of a “handful of cameras.”
“If we are able to find funding, a committee will work with community stakeholders to determine the best way to implement the program so as to promote public safety without sacrificing privacy,” the post states. “In other words, citizens will assist community leaders with deciding where the cameras will go. We believe this sort of community involvement will lend itself to a public safety system everyone can live with and benefit from.”
The post invites public comment on the proposed use of a camera system.
The Darlington police can be reached at 608-776-4981 and https://bit.ly/392U3KX.