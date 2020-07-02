Dubuque Community Schools officials likely will require students and staff to wear face coverings if and when they return to campus this fall.
Students in buildings also will see altered classroom setups and schedules to allow for more physical distancing under the district’s plan to offer in-person learning this fall as officials seek to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Officials also have developed plans to require students to attend class virtually or to offer a mix of in-person and virtual learning if needed based on the spread of the virus.
“We’re trying to answer as many questions as we can knowing things sure can change in the next six weeks,” Superintendent Stan Rheingans said.
Wednesday marked the deadline for Iowa schools to submit to state officials information about their plans to educate students this fall amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
School campuses were closed for most of the spring due to the pandemic, and most local schools offered optional enrichment materials to students. Now, however, local school leaders are gearing up to require student participation in whatever format school takes in the coming year.
Dubuque schools
Rheingans said leaders in the Dubuque school district developed their return-to-learn plan with hopes of having as normal a school year as possible but with plans in place if they need to pivot to an online or hybrid learning model.
“We’re just trying to make sure we have every possible scenario covered, just not knowing what the fall is going to bring,” Rheingans said.
If students are able to attend school in person, there is a strong possibility that they will have to wear face coverings for some or all of the school day, Rheingans said.
He said that the best way to ensure the district can provide an in-person education to as many students as possible is to use a combination of social distancing and face coverings. A final decision on the use of masks is expected later this month.
“We felt like we had to be pretty strong in our stance, that likely during some or all of the school day, masks will be part of our solution,” Rheingans said.
Pediatric dentist and Dubuque County Board of Health member Dr. Valerie Peckosh said during a board meeting Wednesday night that she thought requiring masks of children was implausible.
“I had a 14-year-old pitch a fit over having to wear a mask,” she said. “I’ve had some 2-year-olds wear them fine, but generally, those early elementary kids are not going to wear them. If they do, they’re going to constantly have their fingers up under there, on their face and in their mouth.”
Peckosh also said the masks on the children under middle-school age may not necessarily be needed.
“There’s mounting evidence that the transmission of the coronavirus by children is uncommon, largely because they are less likely to contract it in the first place,” she said.
Further precautions
The district’s in-person learning plan also includes expectations for students and staff to conduct their own temperature screenings at home each day, efforts to modify classroom setup to promote physical distancing to the extent possible, and deep cleanings for each school building daily.
Dubuque students also will have the option to attend a district online learning program if their families do not feel comfortable sending them to school.
The district’s plan also outlines how officials would require students to attend school if they were required to switch to a fully virtual format.
Officials would distribute either computers or tablets to each student, and they have also procured internet hotspots and installed wireless access points at each school building so that students could access online curriculum.
Under the district’s hybrid model, each household in the district would be assigned an “A” or “B” day in which students would attend in-person and virtual classes on alternating days.
“It won’t be quite as efficient as all kids, every day, but it’s certainly far more efficient than we were able to do last year,” Rheingans said.
Other schools
In the Western Dubuque Community School District, officials are making plans to maximize space among students in classrooms, avoid gatherings of students such as assemblies and field trips, and to require families to screen children for illness before school.
However, they will not require students to wear face coverings. Superintendent Rick Colpitts said that decision aligns with guidance from the Iowa Department of Education and that creating such a requirement would also be challenging to enforce.
“I think when it came down to it, that was just not something we felt like we’d be able to feasibly manage in a way that could be helpful,” Colpitts said.
The district’s plans to offer distance learning include distributing devices to families who need them and offering internet access in open areas of middle and high schools.
WD also offered multiple hybrid plans depending on whether school capacity is limited or whether a large number of students aren’t in classes because their families keep them out of school or because they are ill.
“We’ve put in a lot of time and energy and effort and work,” Colpitts said. “I think we’ve got a solid plan.”
In Holy Family Catholic Schools, officials are working out plans to physically distance students to the best of their ability along with adjustments to bell schedules and lunch procedures and other modifications. Officials said they expect to release more details about health and safety measures in the coming weeks.
They also plan to offer a year-round hybrid option at one elementary school, based on survey data indicating that 5% of elementary students would need to attend school virtually, according to the system’s plan.
Officials also are preparing to offer virtual learning if needed in emergency situations.
“We have a strong plan that addresses all three learning modalities that we need to be planning for,” Chief Administrator Phillip Bormann said.
Spread inevitable?
Board of Health member Diane Heiken, a registered pharmacist, told the board that no matter the county school districts’ plans, they should expect the virus to spread in schools once they open.
“School, in my opinion, mimics congregate living,” she said. “We have had outbreaks in congregate living. I think it’s naive to think it won’t be a problem when they re-open. We also know how fluid this thing is. The plans now will probably have to be amended and changed.”