EPWORTH, Iowa — Without the pep rallies, parade and dance, Western Dubuque High School student leaders had to find new ways to celebrate homecoming this week.
Instead of the typical events that prompted large gatherings, they opted for dress-up days, videos of the homecoming court and sports teams, trivia, music played during passing periods and hallway decorations.
“It’s definitely different, but we are coming up with a lot of new ideas and trying a lot of new things out,” said Elly Burds, a senior on the student council leadership team.
The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted local high school students and staff to rethink their homecoming weeks as mitigation efforts kept them from holding some of the week’s quintessential events. In some cases, schools are holding off on homecoming entirely, while others are trying to hold smaller events.
Educators and students holding homecoming activities say they still are trying to capture the spirit of the week, even if it looks different.
“They know it’s going to be different, but I think they’re excited just to be able to celebrate homecoming in any form that that may be,” said Amy Ostwinkle, WDHS student council adviser.
A change of plans
Homecoming organizers at Maquoketa (Iowa) High School revamped their plans when they couldn’t hold traditional activities such as the Sunday pep rally, bonfire and games; the dance and the parade.
They kept some traditions, such as dress-up days. They came up with alternative plans such as letting fall athletes ride on fire trucks with their teammates to visit the elementary and middle schools, said teacher Andrea Raker, who sponsors the student senate.
Organizers also added a new activity in which students sing over the intercom system, and their classmates and staff have to guess their identity, she said.
“It’s been a much slower-paced homecoming than the past, but the students are still really interested in doing as much as they can,” Raker said.
At Platteville (Wis.) High School, students learning remotely will be able to share their dress-up day outfits using Snapchat filters and a social media hashtag.
Student council members are planning activities that students will participate in with their homerooms. Students will be in small, distanced groups for games such as trivia and individual obstacle courses. Videos of the games will be livestreamed around the school, said Rachel Keleher, student council adviser. The king and queen will be crowned at the football game, rather than at the now-canceled dance.
Because Illinois’ high school football season has been moved to the spring, Galena High School officials hope they can hold some homecoming activities then. However, they opted to hold spirit days and dress-up days this week and next, Principal Beth Murphy said.
“(Students) have been without activities — school activities, fun activities — since March, and I think that having these signs and posters posted around the schools has really intrigued them, and they’re getting excited about it,” she said.
In Dubuque Community Schools, officials are holding off on festivities. Neither Dubuque Senior High School nor Hempstead High School has scheduled homecoming activities.
“We’re in the middle of a pandemic, so our school day looks much different,” Hempstead Principal Lee Kolker said. “Kids in school are 6 feet apart with masks on during class and at lunch and at games. … We want to be conscientious of our staff and students and not be the reason that students are gathering.”
He said that while homecoming was canceled, student government members are looking at ways to hold much smaller events during which students can socialize while safely distanced.
Capturing the spirit
Ostwinkle said that even though homecoming looks different this year, she feels students have been able to capture the spirit of the week.
“It gives them a chance to be a high school student again, where it’s not just focused on academics,” she said.
Ostwinkle also said she hopes WD can host some of its larger, traditional homecoming activities in the spring.
“We’re trying to get a message out to our students,” she said. “We’re not going to say it’s not going to occur at all this year — just we’re not going to have it all occur (now).”
Mary Clare Greenwood, a senior at WD on student council leadership, said her classmates seem particularly willing to participate in the festivities because they’ve missed being part of school activities during the pandemic.
“Obviously, it’s disappointing as a senior and as students to not be able to do things that are traditions … but we just have to keep a positive attitude and know we can’t control what’s going on, and we can control what we can do and how we try to support each other,” she said.
Keleher said that, given how much students’ lives changed when the pandemic hit, giving them something fun was particularly important to her.
“It was really important to me as the adviser to make sure there are still activities, even though they can’t be as big as they’ve been in the past, because it’s fun,” she said. “It’s just a lot of fun.”