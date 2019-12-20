LANCASTER, Wis. — Private fundraising for the new Lancaster Municipal Pool is entering its final stage.
Organizers seek an additional $25,075 in donations, according to a press release. All private contributions will be matched by Lancaster Community Fund as part of a grant that the city received through the Charles “Sonny” Tiedemann Charitable Endowment in the amount of $94,400 to support the project.
The new pool will feature seven swimming lanes, a diving area for 1- and 3-meter diving boards and a zero-depth entry area. The new pool was sited atop the site of the city’s previous pool, which dated to the 1930s and last had major renovations in 1971.
The pool project is being financed with about $1.9 million from the city’s fund balance and $1 million in borrowing, along with $305,750 in donations and $52,000 in capital projects fund interest.
Donations can be made at City Hall, 206 S. Madison Street, Lancaster, WI 53813.