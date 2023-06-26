An herb used for culinary and medicinal purposes took center stage Sunday at an annual festival.
An herb used for culinary and medicinal purposes took center stage Sunday at an annual festival.
“Ginger is the herb of the year,” said Fran Hedeman, one of the organizers of the HerbFest event.
The event is held annually by the Herb Society of Dubuque at the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens.
“Every year we have a different herb,” Hedeman said. “The International Herb Society makes the choice and (the selected plant) has to meet at least two of three qualifications — it must be a culinary herb, a medicinal herb or an aromatic herb. It has to hit on two of those. Ginger qualifies as both medicinal and culinary.”
The festival usually draws about 200 visitors to the arboretum.
“We’re not sure how many people we will get this year, with the weather,” Hedeman said.
Sunday’s event was held under cloudy skies and in relatively cool conditions and followed a night of storms that brought much-needed rain to the Dubuque area.
“We were happy to get the rain,” Hedeman said. “It’s been difficult for all of the gardeners out here (at the arboretum) because everything has had to be watered. Some plants have just not done as well.”
The event included herb garden tours, handcrafted items for sale, sample plants and a silent auction.
Collins Eboh, of Dubuque, enjoyed taking the herb tour.
“I like learning about the connections with nature that are all around my neighborhood and my own home,” he said. “I learned about some scented herbs I should plant in my garden.”
Michelle Hellmer, of the Herb Society, stood at a table laden with ginger plants and ginger food products. She described to visitors some of the varied uses of this year’s herb of the year.
“You can use it in stir fries — I like to cut a slice of ginger and put it in water and drink ginger water,” Hellmer said. “I’ve been collecting ginger recipes for a long time. You can take a piece of dried ginger and put it in hot tea. You put it in cookies and scones and bread.”
The herb also boasts medicinal properties.
“It is anti-inflammatory, it helps with joints,” Hellmer said. “It soothes tummies. That’s why people drink flat ginger ale if they have an upset stomach. It’s also antibiotic.”
Ginger is a tropical herb, Hedeman explained.
“It’s not something we can easily grow in the (arboretum’s herb) garden, but we have several examples of ones we grew in pots,” she said. “We’ve learned a lot about ginger this year.”
Hedeman said the International Herb Society plans for the herb of the year several years in advance.
“Next year’s will be yarrow,” she said.
