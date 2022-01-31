BOSCOBEL, Wis. — Officers couldn’t immediately identify the substance, but knew it was potentially hazardous.
The “Gray Death” compound opioid discovered at a southwest Wisconsin residence late last month turned out to be more dangerous than imagined.
“I was surprised,” said Boscobel Police Chief Jaden McCullick. “We had heard about it, but it was a thing we had never seen in our area.”
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration identifies “Gray Death” as a mixture of drugs commonly containing heroin and the synthetic opioid fentanyl, often also including carfentanil — sometimes used to tranquilize large animals like elephants — and a highly potent synthetic opioid called U-47700. Carfentanil is a synthetic opioid approximately 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl.
“My understanding is that ‘Gray Death’ is a broad term, or nickname, that includes any combination of opiates and opioids,” said Sgt. Adam Williams of the Dubuque Drug Task Force. “Most commonly, it refers to a combination of heroin and fentanyl. There is no standard of what compounds are combined to define ‘Gray Death’ and there are certainly other opioids that can be present. Because illegal drug manufacturers can save money by replacing some of the more expensive heroin with a less expensive synthetic drug, such as fentanyl, and sell it for the same price, it is becoming increasingly more popular.”
Williams said he was not familiar with the details of the Boscobel discovery.
McCullick’s officers discovered the “Gray Death” compound while responding to a report of a disturbance on Dec. 28.
“As the investigation progressed, we found evidence of narcotics and drug paraphernalia,” McCullick said. “That’s when we found a gray substance that looked like little chunks of concrete in small, Ziploc baggies. “We weren’t exactly sure what we had found. We don’t take any substance lightly, and with the uptick in fentanyl, you take extra precautions.”
A chemical field test of the substance pointed to “Gray Death.”
“Very small amounts can be lethal,” said McCullick. “It’s definitely not something you want to see on the streets of any city, but when it’s close to home, it draws more attention.”
McCullick said police arrested Colin T. Schneider, 29, of Boscobel, in relation to the discovery.
Online court documents state that Schneider pleaded not guilty to possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, theft of movable property under $2,500 and 12 counts of bail jumping. A jury trial is scheduled for April 12 in Grant County Circuit Court.
McCullick said area residents should be aware of the potential dangers of the substance.
“If you encounter any substance that you suspect is a narcotic, don’t handle it,” he said. “Call law enforcement.”
Williams said Dubuque County officials are seeing an increasing amount of fentanyl in the illegal drugs they are seizing.
“This is not limited to heroin, and we have seen, and heard of, fentanyl being mixed in with any controlled substances, including cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and marijuana extracts, such as vape cartridges.”