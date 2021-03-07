Craig Olson has eaten school lunches for decades.
Olson, of Dubuque, grew up in Galena, Ill., and always loved the meals served at his schools, especially the spaghetti and lasagna, as well as the fish sandwiches during Lent.
In 1980, he started teaching in Dubuque Community Schools and went on to spend 34 years at Hempstead High School until he retired in 2019. In nearly 40 years with the district, he ate plenty of school lunches.
Over those years, he saw the meals grow and change as nutrition standards shifted. But it didn’t diminish his enthusiasm for them.
“You get plenty, and it’s the best price in town for, I think, an excellent meal, so I’ve always enjoyed it,” Olson said. “I should be the poster boy for lunch menus.”
Local schools serve tens of thousands of lunches to their students each day, with an eye on offering up items that both appeal to students and are good for them.
The particulars of school meals have shifted over the years, especially in recent decades as state, federal and local leaders have focused on making sure students have access to nutritious foods. While that has prompted school districts to move away from some offerings and toward others, local officials say they continue to fill a valuable role in making sure students are fed.
“We’re a consistent provider for children,” said Joann Franck, food and nutrition manager for Dubuque Community Schools. “They know we’re here to feed them and we will help them access meals as they need it. That’s a big key.”
‘A lot to be done’
At 7 a.m. on a recent morning, Dubuque Community Schools’ food and nutrition staffers already were thinking about lunch.
Towering racks filled with trays of pizza crunchers — low-fat cheese and marinara sauce with a whole-grain breading — waited to be rolled into a walk-in oven at the district’s central kitchen. Meanwhile, nearby workers calculated how many trays of mini corn dogs they needed to prepare for the next day’s lunch.
It takes about 130 workers, plus 13 kitchen managers, to serve the thousands of students who eat school meals in the Dubuque district each day.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, staff served an average of about 7,500 lunches daily. That number dropped to about 4,000 when students were on the district’s hybrid schedule.
“We’ll have to build back up to that, which I think will happen fast with free meals right now, as the (U.S. Department of Agriculture) has allowed us to offer free meals,” Franck said.
At the district’s central kitchen, staff prepare fare for the district’s 13 elementary schools and the Alta Vista Campus. At the high and middle schools, staff prepare the meals on site.
While some items on the menu come prepackaged, other items such as chili, spaghetti, soup and hoagie rolls are made from scratch.
Lunch menus also must meet federal requirements for food groups, calorie counts and sodium levels.
Each week, schools have to offer students a half-cup of dark green vegetables, beans and legumes, and starchy vegetables, plus 0.75 cups of red/orange vegetables at the elementary and middle school level and 1.25 cups at the high school level. They also must offer a half-cup of fruit for elementary- and middle-schoolers each day, and one cup to high-school students. Of those offerings, students are required to take a half-cup of fruit or vegetables.All grains served must be whole-grain-rich, meaning they are 51% or more whole wheat. Meats served must be lean. Students must be offered a cup of either skim or 1% milk, and flavored milk has to be fat-free.
Lunches also must fall within a specified calorie range depending on students’ age, ranging from 550 to 650 calories for elementary students, and 750 to 850 for high school students. Less than 10% of calories can come from saturated fat. Campuses also must meet limits on the amount of sodium in meals, with a lower, second tier starting in 2024.
“We try to expose kids to quite a variety of things,” Franck said. “I think that’s our goal, is education in the lunchroom, trying to make sure they’re aware of different fruits and vegetables.”
Jayden Jones, a fifth-grader at Fulton Elementary School in Dubuque, said he eats school lunches most days, unless he has a bag of spicy chips to bring from home with a meal. If he doesn’t like anything on the menu, he waits to eat when he gets home, but he generally likes most of the fare served at his school.
His favorite offering is breakfast for lunch with pancakes and sausage.
“When I eat pancakes in school, I can’t talk for the next hour … because I’m full, and the pancakes are delicious,” he said.
In the Galena, Ill., school district, Food Services Director Jamie Schubert runs a much smaller operation. Her staff of seven feeds about 600 students lunch daily. She and two of her full-time cooks arrive at 7 a.m. each morning and quickly get pots boiling, vegetables heated and condiments portioned.
“If you’re making pasta for 600 people and you have to make that happen by 10 a.m., there’s a lot to be done,” Schubert said.
Staff prepare one entree each day, though high school students also can opt for made-to-order salads. Workers prepare a mix of heat-and-eat options — such as the classic “rectangular pizza” — and home-cooked meals, Schubert said.
“We cook pork roasts and make gravy, and we make homemade pastas with red sauce, alfredo sauce — things of that nature,” she said.
Evolution of lunch
Kathy Kiernan has seen plenty of changes in her 17 years working as a kitchen manager for Western Dubuque Community School District.
“Right before I started here, they were selling candy bars on the a la carte line,” said Kiernan, who leads the Western Dubuque High School kitchen.
Those are a thing of the past now, along with the Little Debbie products and other snacks. In their place, students can purchase baked chips, and toaster pastries have to be whole grain. Staff also have introduced healthier options such as parfaits and smoothies.
“We introduced a lot of this stuff to the kids to give them healthier choices,” Kiernan said.
Evolving nutrition standards long have been part of the conversation around school lunches, in addition to a concern for making sure children have access to food.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture notes that in the early 1900s, charities and school boards provided funding for lunches out of concern for malnourished students. Schools began receiving federal aid and surplus commodities to provide meals in the 1930s
In 1946, President Harry Truman signed legislation establishing the National School Lunch Program, a federally assisted program providing low- to no-cost student lunches. The program as established required schools to meet minimum nutrition requirements and to make lunches available to low-income students at a reduced price or for free.
During the 1990s, federal officials and lawmakers began pressing and then requiring schools to provide meals that meet dietary guidelines, according to the USDA. A 2004 law required schools to develop wellness policies that specify nutrition standards for foods they serve.
In 2008, Iowa lawmakers established the Healthy Kids Act, which is when Dubuque district leaders “really started changing our menu program,” Franck said. The federal Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act was enacted in 2010 and created the current nutrition standards.
With the establishment of the Healthy Kids Act, Dubuque schools staff added more whole grains, fruits and vegetables to the menu and rewrote their recipes to meet new standards.
“Making a new recipe is a lot more challenging than being able to put anything on the menu because it meets (all the requirements),” said Jackie Ament, a dietician and assistant manager for the district’s food and nutrition service.
When Linda Duschen started working as a cashier at Dubuque Senior High School 30 years ago, students could buy ice cream from a soft-serve machine. Cafeteria staff also sold donuts and bagels.
Those and other snacks served over the years, such as peanut butter bars, since have gone by the wayside. The fryers are long gone, too.
“We’ve definitely gotten healthier,” said Duschen, now a cook manager at Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School in Dubuque. “A lot healthier.”
Marie Miller, director of food and nutrition for Holy Family Catholic Schools, said current lunch requirements help create awareness among staff of what they are feeding students. The challenge is finding items that the students also really like and will eat.
“I know since I came to Holy Family, it’s always, we serve two fruits, two vegetables every day. One of each will be fresh,” she said. “So it was a matter of being able to offer the variety and yet also have the science supporting the variety and the choices as far as like the meats and the grains.”
Franck and Ament said the switch to the new standards was hard at first for students, but they have adjusted with time. Indeed, students also seem to be more aware of what they are eating, Franck said, noting that some older students have tried out vegetarian and vegan diets.
“I think people are more aware of the nutritional content of their food,” she said.
Memorable meals
Programs also have adapted to students’ changing tastes, though some aspects of what kids like to eat have stayed consistent.
Cindy Nielsen, of Dubuque, grew up in the 1960s and 1970s and attended Holy Ghost School and then Wahlert Catholic High School. In seventh and eighth grade, she attended some classes at the public school district’s Washington Annex — now known as the Alta Vista Campus — and ate school lunches there.
The pizza was always popular. She also loved eating turkey and dressing around the Thanksgiving holiday. At Wahlert, she was particularly a fan of the school’s chicken loaf.
“I loved it,” Nielsen said. “It’s like meatloaf, but you used chicken instead, and it was really really good.”
Not every dish was a hit, though, she said, recalling one item in particular from her Washington Annex days.
“They always used to serve prune whip, which, basically, it was pureed prunes mixed in with Cool Whip, and they decorated it with mini colored marshmallows,” she said. “And it tasted horrible.”
Olson recalled that before current nutrition standards were implemented, Hempstead served the best french fries in town. The bread pudding also was particularly good.
While the nutrition standards changed some menu items, he still got plenty of food when he went through the cafeteria line.
“I loved teaching all those years and really enjoyed it, but the meals were equally as impressive,” Olson said.
Some of current students’ favorites seem to cut across districts. Multiple local food service directors said their students’ top menu items include pizza, chicken nuggets or similar chicken products, tacos, Mandarin orange chicken and variations on breakfast for lunch.
“They like seeing those items they can relate to in their daily lives,” said Kyle Gansen, director of food and nutrition services for Western Dubuque Community School District.
Joshua Glenn, who attends Fulton Elementary School, said he particularly his school’s mini corn dogs, while classmate Cheyenne Larron is fond of macaroni and cheese and Goldfish.
Shaniyah Jones, who also attends Fulton, enjoys her school’s Mandarin orange chicken with rice. She wasn’t a fan at first, but after her mom started eating more Chinese fare, the dish grew on her.
“I just started to be obsessed with it,” Shaniyah said.
Jayden said his least-favorite offerings are cold lunches, such as SunButter and jelly sandwiches, made with a nut-free peanut butter alternative, and turkey sandwiches. Shaniyah likewise said she isn’t a fan of turkey sandwiches.
Cheyenne, though, is generally happy with whatever her school serves.
“I just like the food, and I’m always hungry,” she said.
Feeding children
For the ways that school lunches have changed over the years, many aspects remain the same, Gansen said.
“Conceptually, school meals have been the same for a long time,” he said. “... You’re trying to help that kid learn and making sure they have a good meal to do it.”
For some students, school meals are of critical importance.
“Every day, school provides a nutritious breakfast and a nutritious lunch for kids, and that might be the only hot meal that those kids get until the next breakfast, until the next lunch when they come back to school,” said Jennifer Wagner, nutrition director for both the Potosi and Cassville, Wis., school districts.
In addition to creating new nutrition standards, the 2010 Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act also helped more students access meals through the community eligibility provision, which allows schools serving low-income communities to offer no-cost meals to all students, said Diane Pratt-Heavner, spokeswoman for the School Nutrition Association.
In Dubuque Community Schools, nine campuses participate in the community eligibility provision.
“That has been tremendously successful in making sure kids have unfettered access to healthy school meals,” Pratt-Heavner said.
The role of schools in helping children access food has been highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic. When schools shut down last spring, districts across the tri-state area responded by making meals available to any student who needed them.
This school year, federal waivers have allowed districts to offer breakfast and lunch to all students for free.
Franck noted that the role of schools in making sure students have access to food has long been part of staff’s consciousness. Still, Michelle Odegard, an assistant cook manager at Roosevelt, said it is an area in which awareness and sensitivity are growing, especially amid the increased need brought on by the pandemic.
“There is a definite need,” she said. “There’s no doubt about that.”
Ultimately, access to food also is key to students’ education, Ament said.
“To be successful in school and to learn and all of those types of things, you’ve got to have food to do all of those things,” she said.