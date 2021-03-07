The Telegraph Herald asked food service managers to share some of students' favorite lunches, as well as the ones that are not as popular.

School lunch memories

The Telegraph Herald asked readers to send in their best -- and worst -- school lunch memories. Here's what they had to say:

"My school lunch memory probably differs greatly from the norm these days. I attended a country school, Milltown, outside Hazel Green from third grade through eighth grade. The teacher through all those years was Mrs. Beaulah Spreacher. It was her belief that, during the winter, every child should have a hot lunch. Of course, a school with an enrollment of about 20 children did not have a lunchroom. Her solution to this problem was to require each child to bring a small jar of soup in their lunchbox. Every day, about 30 minutes before lunch period, one of the older students was to start heating these small jars of soup in a cold-packer on a hot plate in the coat hallway. At lunchtime, we would go out to the coat rooms and pick up our hot soup to accompany our sandwiches. Mrs. Spreacher was one amazing teacher."

-- Charlotte Neises, Dubuque

"In the early '70s, there were no school lunch menus of the week printed in the newspaper. We didn’t know what our lunch would be until we walked through the lunchroom doors each day. And there weren’t any alternatives like a salad bar or a grilled cheese sandwich to choose if we didn’t like the meal of the day. We ate what was served, and most of the time we weren't disappointed. We were always greeted with a smile from Fritz Ackerman at the Wahlert cafeteria. Fritz provided over 6 million meals for staff and students during his 38 years as the beloved school lunch cook. There were many meals we all looked forward to, but for me, the best school lunch was his chicken loaf. Somehow, he was able to get just the right consistency of this 'chicken meatloaf' that we all grew to love. I’ve tried to recreate his chicken loaf, but it never was the same. Maybe his secret was that the recipe had to be multiplied so it would serve 2,000, which was the number of students at Wahlert at that time. Thanks for the memories, Fritz, and for the delicious chicken loaf."

-- Karen (Gilligan) Meyer, Dubuque

"The ladies at St. Joseph the Worker always did an amazing job with school lunches in the '80s/'90s. I can remember them baking loaves of bread shaped like turtles, and then one lucky student had a sticker on the bottom of the tray and got to take it home that day. That being said, I also have one memory where the Lenten Friday option was 'shrimp shapes,' an already questionable option. It was only made worse by the menu typo where it was listed as 'shrimp shakes.' Needless to say, I packed my lunch that day.

"These ladies really do deserve commendation -- they were making a lot of meals from scratch and keeping them nutritionally diverse long before any mandates regulated what was on the tray."

-- Jessica Hanson, Dubuque

"My kids went to St. Rose in Cuba City, Wis. The lunch program was run by a country-raised woman named Martha who cooked for the school like she cooked for her family -- everything from scratch, used her own recipes. When my son headed to college and moved into an apartment with some buddies, I offered to bring them a home-cooked meal. He asked if I could make stromboli like Martha. I stopped at the school and asked Martha for her recipe. Instead, she insisted on making the stromboli herself! She is currently the school’s receptionist. The kids adore her! She’s the best!"

-- Mary Runde, Cuba City, Wis.

"I grew up out in rural Farley. I went to Saint Joseph Catholic school out there. I’m telling you, our lunch ladies made the 'best' apple crisp. It was perfect. And they so lovingly served it with gracious smiles. (Mrs. Kramer and Mrs. Boge ) So I don’t really have any bad memories, but I like food, so I like most everything!"

-- Linda Sigwarth, Dubuque

"During elementary school at Balltown St. Francis, we carried our lunches in metal lunchboxes. Lots of bologna sandwiches.

"The most unusual school lunch I remember occurred in my first year of teaching at Central Junior High in DeWitt in the 1970s. The entree on many days was a lettuce sandwich: two pieces of white bread with butter and a couple of leaves of lettuce."

-- Kathy Loch Klein, Asbury, Iowa

"I must send my vote in for Wahlert High School’s chicken loaf. I was in the class of 1978, and that lunch was famous! Served with mashed potatoes and covered in gravy! I’ve tried many times to replicate it, coming close once or twice but never quite getting it!"

-- Ann Luber Skemp, Dubuque

"I went to Table Mound from third through sixth grades. While there, most of the food wasn’t too bad. I remember the pizza squares, which were not too bad. They had enough meat and cheese and usually tasted pretty good. One food I remember I could not stand was their macaroni and cheese. It was just unpalatable to me. They gave people little cartons of milk from Swiss Valley, and I liked the chocolate milk so much.

"I liked the lunches more when I went to Washington Junior High, followed by Hempstead. I remember liking those lunches more because we had more options of what to eat for lunch. But my last two years, I didn’t usually eat lunch at school and waited until after school to get something to eat. I was able to leave an hour early since I didn’t have seventh-period classes."

-- Jesse Green, Dubuque

"I went to grade school (1959-1965) at Plainfield, Wis. On Thursday, we always had sloppy Joes with homemade buns and homemade dill pickles. We also got to have chocolate milk on Thursdays -- the other four days, it was white milk only. This was the best hot lunch I had in 12 years of school. For years, I have tried to make my sloppy Joes to taste like that and still haven't.

-- Marty Brunskill, Shullsburg, Wis.

"I went to a small, country Catholic school in the late 1950-early '60s, so we had packed lunches. My mom always worried about food poisoning, so we didn’t have cold meat sandwiches that I recall. Peanut butter with sliced green olives was my choice. Years of them. Haven’t had one since and don’t believe I ever made one myself. Thanks, Mom. When I was in about sixth grade, our school was able to provide cartons of white or chocolate milk. We could purchase tickets for 3 cents a carton. Wow, had we come up in the world.

"For high school, I went from a class of eight to 69 and hot lunch! I was noticing boys by then, so don’t remember much about the lunches except Mrs. Kramer and Mrs. Boge’s chili. It was awesome.

"Years later, our three children went to Beckman Catholic and always said it was the 'best' chili ever."

-- Peg Palmer, Dyersville, Iowa