The City of Dubuque’s summer activities brochure now is available online.
The brochure, as well as registration forms, can be found at cityofdubuque.org/471/Recreation-Division.
The City of Asbury is partnering with Dubuque for its summer recreation programs. Details on Asbury programs are included in the Dubuque online brochure. Asbury’s programs will be held at Asbury Park.
In-person preregistration for income-qualifying families seeking to apply for scholarships and register for summer programs will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, May 5 to 7, and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 8.
Online registration begins on Monday, May 10.
Registration by mail, dropbox, email or fax begins May 20. The address is Leisure Services Department, 2200 Bunker Hill Road, Dubuque IA 52001-3010; email is parkrec@cityofdubuque.org; the fax number is 563-589-4391; and drop boxes are located outside Multicultural Family Center, 1101 Central Ave., and Bunker Hill Golf Course, 2200 Bunker Hill Road.
In-person registration details will be announced later.
Open swimming schedules at the pools will be released at a later date.