MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Authorities reported arresting three people on drug charges while executing a search warrant Tuesday night in Mineral Point.
Tristin N. Kitelinger, 27, of Mineral Point, was arrested on charges of manufacturing/delivery of methamphetamine paraphernalia, possession of meth and two counts of bail jumping.
David L. Knutti, 38, of Platteville, was arrested on charges of manufacturing/delivery of methamphetamine paraphernalia and possession of meth.
Jacob T. Locke, 23, of Highland, was arrested on charges of manufacturing/delivery of methamphetamine paraphernalia and possession of amphetamine/LSD/psilocin.
However, the press release issued by the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday morning contained few additional details, including the specific location at which the warrant was executed and what was found.
Sheriff’s department officials did not return messages seeking comment Wednesday.