CENTRALIA, Iowa — One person was injured in a rollover crash Monday night east of Centralia.
Kevin Vaughn, 26, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque for treatment, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 8 p.m. Monday on Old Highway Road near Westmont Heights. A press release states that Vaughn was eastbound on Old Highway when he lost control of his vehicle, which rolled and came to rest on its roof. Vaughn had to be extricated from the vehicle by first responders.