EDGEWOOD, Iowa — Voters in Edgewood-Colesburg Community School District could be asked to consider a $12.5 million bond measure this fall to pay for maintenance, safety and facilities improvement projects.
School Board President Dan Venteicher said residents currently are gathering the required signatures for a petition asking district officials to put the bond issue on the ballot. If the petition is successful, the vote would take place in September.
Although the price tag has increased since voters rejected a nearly identical $12 million measure last fall, officials are hopeful a “grassroots effort” will lead to this measure’s approval.
“Now, there seems to be a whole lot more people wanting to make sure that they go out and make sure everyone is aware (of the need to pass the bond),” Superintendent Rob Busch said.
Only 53.85% of votes were in favor of a bond issue in the November 2021 election, falling short of the 60% needed to pass. It marked the third failed bond measure in the district since 2017.
The new measure, which would come before voters in September, is “not a whole lot different” from the 2021 referendum, Busch said.
Funds would be used for updates to the elementary school’s heating system and the addition of air conditioning to the building. Busch said the Colesburg school’s current system is more than 20 years old.
“When the heat kicks on in some rooms, it’s hard to hear,” he said. “We’ve looked into replacing some parts, but they’re old enough that it is very cost prohibitive.”
At the secondary school in Edgewood, officials hope to move the pickup and drop-off location that currently sits next to the highway. They also want to construct a new career and technical education center and gymnasium.
Venteicher said district leaders were “surprised” when the bond failed to pass in November, as they had heard no negative feedback from residents.
“There was no pushback, there was no criticism, there was no questions, so we thought for sure we had this thing in the bag,” he said.
After speaking with residents who voted against the bond issue in November, Venteicher learned that many of them erroneously believed the measure was the same as the last bond issue the district had proposed in 2017.
“In terms of total cost, application and what’s included, the (currently proposed) bond is very different from the (2017) bond,” he said. “There was quite a bit of misinformation out there.”
He said as the district prepares to potentially go out for a September bond measure, residents likely will go door to door and “physically put flyers or information in people’s hands” in an effort to correct any misconceptions.
Busch said district officials also plan to hold community meetings to educate the public on the bond issue’s potential tax effects and how funds would be used if approved.