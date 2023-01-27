EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. -- East Dubuque residents will have a new mayor this spring, with the the current office-holder declining to run for re-election and only one candidate seeking the post.

The filing deadline has passed for the April 4 election in Illinois, and the Jo Daviess County clerk's office certified the candidate field on Thursday.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.