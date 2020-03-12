Hillcrest Family Services leaders met with Dubuque County supervisors this week to propose new initiatives to address mental health issues at the local jail.
The proposals would install at the jail an onsite psychiatric nurse and substance abuse counselor, and would create a “crisis hub” that would provide sub-acute and crisis residential services.
Francie Tuescher, interim president and CEO of Hillcrest, said many people are arrested and put in jail because of problems with mental health or substance abuse. Hillcrest’s proposal would provide assistance to those inmates to help them from being arrested again.
“A lot of people who have problems with brain health are coming out of jail without the linkage to these resources,” Tuescher said. “We want to start that process of providing those resources while they are in jail.”
Tuescher said the responsibilities of the nurse and counselor would include providing mental health assessments, crisis intervention and substance abuse screening assessments.
“This would take the burden off of deputies that would have to do these tasks,” Tuescher said.
Both the nurse and counselor would initially be hired on a 10-hours-per-week basis. But if the project is deemed a success, those work hours could be increased, Tuescher said.
That component of the proposal is estimated to cost about $47,933.
Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy said he supports the proposals.
“We are supportive of these projects,” Kennedy said. “It’s our responsibility to keep (inmates) as safe as possible. They deserve the opportunity to get the help that they need.”
Tuescher said the “crisis hub” concept currently involves the creation of sub-acute and crisis bed services. The hub, which would be open 24 hours, would provide a space for those people to safely reside as they are tended to by psychiatric nurse practitioners.
The hub likely would be located at Hillcrest’s Asbury Road campus and would allow for walk-ins and referrals from law enforcement, hospitals and mobile crisis centers. It is anticipated to cost up to $146,000 to put in place.
Tuescher said the proposals still are in the conceptual phase. She intends to present them to the mental health regional governing board at the end of the month to assess which projects will qualify for funding.
Dubuque County supervisors this week largely expressed their approval for the projects.
Supervisor Ann McDonough said she hopes to see the projects come to fruition, but further details about the proposals will need to be worked out and presented to the board.
“We believe they will present it to the board again when they get better numbers and ideas and strategies,” McDonough said.