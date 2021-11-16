Question: How much road salt does Dubuque have for the winter?
Answer: The City of Dubuque Public Works Department has received its shipment of salt for the winter.
Public Works Director John Klostermann said in an email that the city has almost 10,000 tons of salt.
Over the past five years, the city has used an average of 4,144 tons of salt each year. Last season about 4,000 tons were used.
The city ordered about 4,500 tons to replenish salt stores, spending about $273,825 in addition to handling fees.
The city also uses a salt brine solution to de-ice roads. Klostermann said the city can make more solution as needed, but also has the capacity to store 10,000 gallons.
The city has a supply of calcium chloride and agricultural product used for blending left over from last season.
Klostermann said that the city determines when to begin ice prevention measures based on weather forecasts, pavement temperatures and visual observations of pavement conditions made by police officers on the ground and through traffic cameras.
The city plows and treats “primary” roadways continuously. Once primary streets are opened, focus shifts to secondary and then residential streets.
Snow removal routes are updated each year. This year, the city has taken over snow removal jurisdiction for the Northwest Arterial.
A map of snow route priorities can be found online.
Question: Is the city considering a traffic signal at the intersection of Embassy West and Pennsylvania Avenue?
Answer: No. In October, the City of Dubuque Department of Engineering completed a study of the intersection determining a traffic signal was not warranted.
“The traffic report indicated it wasn’t necessary,” City Engineer Gus Psihoyos said.
Drivers use Pennsylvania Avenue to reach neighborhoods on Embassy West Drive. Embassy West Drive also connects to Westmark Drive, where Grand River Medical Group is building a new facility.
Currently, drivers on Embassy West Drive stop at a stop sign before crossing or turning onto Pennsylvania Avenue.
Psihoyos said that the study determined that a traffic signal could potentially increase some delay times at the intersection.
The study also examined accident numbers, finding a new traffic control device was not warranted from a safety perspective.