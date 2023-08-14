Dubuque Community School District residents in November will decide the fate of a proposed $150 million bond issuance.
School board members voted, 6-0, at their meeting today to adopt a resolution ordering an election on the issuance of $150 million in general obligation bonds. Board Member Katie Jones was not present at the meeting.
If approved by at least 60% of voters on Nov. 7, the bond would be used to fund a variety of projects across the district.
The most notable would be a new middle school at the current site of Washington Middle School as part of the district’s efforts to consolidate from three to two middle schools. District officials have said the move would save the district an estimated $3.4 million in annual operating costs and create feeder schools to the district’s two high schools.
Other projects that would be funded through the bond include bringing air conditioning to the remaining district schools that do not have it, constructing a gymnasium addition at Eisenhower Elementary School, developing a baseball and softball complex and purchasing land for potential future construction of a new elementary school.
District staff and community members spent recent months circulating a petition to call for the November election, which needed to be signed by 25% of the number of people who voted in the most recent school board election. School board documents state that 12,355 people voted in the last school board election in 2021, and 3,331 eligible voters signed the petition, nearly 27%.
"We want to take a minute to thank all the efforts of the community to gather these signatures for the bond," said Board President Kate Parks. "It was no small task."