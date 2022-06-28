Unemployment rates in local counties fell in May compared to a year earlier, according to recently released data.
Dubuque County's unemployment rate was 2.2% in May, down from 2.4% in April and 4.4% in May 2021, according to Iowa Workforce Development.
Elsewhere in the state, Clayton County's unemployment rate was 2.4% in May, down from 4.4% one year earlier. Delaware County's rate was 1.7%, down from 3.2%. Jackson County's rate was 2.5%, down from 5%. Jones County's rate was 2.4%, down from 4.3%
Statewide, Iowa's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.7% in May, down from 4.5% a year earlier.
In Wisconsin, Crawford County's unemployment rate was 3.1% in May, down from 4.3% in May 2021, according to the state's Department of Workforce Development. Grant County's rate was 2.3%, down from 3.1%. Iowa County's rate was 2.3%, down from 3.5%. Lafayette County's rate was 1.9% -- the lowest in the state -- down from 2.6%.
Statewide, Wisconsin's unemployment rate was 2.9% in May, down from 4.1% in May 2021.
In Illinois, Jo Daviess County's unemployment rate was 3.5% in May, down from 3.6% a year earlier, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
Statewide, Illinois' unemployment rate was 4.6% in May, down from 6.5% a year earlier.
