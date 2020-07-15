The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Alyssa K. Eisenbacher, 28, a resident of the Hillcrest Family Services facility at 1160 Seippel Road, was arrested at 7:50 p.m. Monday at the facility on a charge of first-degree harassment.
- Grace A. Cripe, 44, of 1580 Jackson St., reported the theft of a vehicle worth $1,500 around 7 a.m. Monday from her residence.
- Pedro P. Moya, 26, of 2532 Windsor Ave., reported the theft of a $500 cellphone around 6:11 a.m. Monday from the 4000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.