School district leaders this week considered a $32.6 million proposal for a second round of renovations at Dubuque Senior High School.
Schematic designs include the renovation of classroom, practice and storage space in the visual arts, music and theater departments; creation of new special education and physical education learning spaces; installation of air conditioning throughout the entire building; revamping the school auditorium; and construction of two major additions. The proposed three-year project would conclude in July 2024.
“This is the first look,” said Ken Johnson, of Straka Johnson Architects. “Now, we need to get to the hard work and say, ‘What do we need to rethink and reshape and skinny down?’”
Auditorium
The renovation of Senior’s auditorium represents a significant challenge, Johnson said. The facility cannot be expanded to the east or west, forcing designers to seek other solutions to enlarge the stage.
At Hempstead High School, the stage spans about 3,400 square feet, but Senior’s is only 2,400, adding to the difficulty of producing shows, Johnson said.
“The auditorium never could really be similar to or equitable to what Hempstead has,” he said. “(But) we can make the best use of that auditorium in the footprint that it currently has.”
Architects proposed lengthening the part of the stage in front of the curtain, increasing the stage’s size to more than 3,200 square feet. An alternative design would expand it to 2,900 feet.
Seating would be rearranged to improve viewing angles, while audience capacity would be expanded from the current 609 seats, though designers have not finalized the new seat count.
The estimated cost to renovate the auditorium totals $2.4 million.
Construction would not rectify the auditorium’s currently deficient orchestra pit, so during plays and musicals, musicians would have to perform on stage or from a remote location, Johnson said.
The project also does not include a vertically expanded fly loft, as requested by the theater department. Expanding the space — which is located above the stage and used for hanging curtains, lights and scenery — by 50 or 70 feet could tack on an additional $1 million to $3 million.
Additions
To the northwest of the auditorium, designers proposed a $1.6 million addition. The 4,800-square-foot space would contain a lobby, elevator, restrooms and auditorium access points.
Outside the addition’s entrance, a drop-off area would be constructed along with a 100-stall parking lot. An additional driveway would branch from North Grandview Avenue.
Meanwhile on the northeast side of Senior, next to Nora Gymnasium, a second addition would be constructed to house a weight room and wrestling complex. Architects estimate the 10,344-square-foot space will cost $2.4 million.
The wrestling room, with space for two mats, would be situated on the ground level, and the weight room would be constructed on the first level.
Moving forward
Originally estimated at $30 million, the project is over budget presently, a fact that does not surprise Dubuque Community Schools leaders.
Superintendent Stan Rheingans said the first phase of renovations at Senior — which cost $29 million and included a new cafeteria, commons area, library, front entrance, secondary gym and classrooms — was about 20% more expensive than original projections.
“We found a way to make that happen,” he said. “To be $2 million over at this point is not (the) worst-case scenario.”
The district intends to finance renovations using revenue from a 1-cent sales tax, which is collected statewide and designated for facility infrastructure projects.
However, in light of the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the project scope might have to be adjusted or other district projects put on hold.
Administrators expect the state to release updated tax revenue figures in August, which will be considered as plans develop.
Schematic designs for the renovations were created with input from 14 stakeholder groups. Johnson said he intends to present plans for feedback before the project is finalized.
District officials intend to put it out for bids in January, so that construction can kick off in June 2021.
Despite Senior’s structural limitations, school board members remain optimistic.
“You’re dealing with an artifact in Senior and a baby in terms of age at Hempstead. To expect they are going to be identical isn’t fair,” said School Board Member Mike Donohue. “It may not be the very same experience … but the idea is that it will be a positive one for the kids who float through there.”