“Field of Dreams” proved to be a game-changing play for tourism in at least one Dubuque County community 30 years ago.
The movie, starring Kevin Costner and James Earl Jones, opened April 21, 1989. By that fall, Dyersville, Iowa, had experienced a boost of visitors that filled the famous ball diamond and other venues throughout town. Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the tourism boost in its Nov. 24, 1989, edition.
DYERSVILLE REAPS ‘DREAM’ BOUNTY
Terence Mann was sure right about folks coming to Iowa to see that corny baseball field near this town of about 3,800 people.
But did the wise old writer, played by James Earl Jones in the movie “Field of Dreams,” know they’d stay in hotels, stop by the National Farm Toy Museum, buy some gas on the way out of town and pump at least one-quarter of a million bucks into the Dubuque County town’s economy?
“It has brought Dyersville to the national spotlight, but when people got here, they found they can spend the whole day,” said Connie Trenkamp, manager of the Dyersville Chamber of Commerce.
More than 10,000 people were estimated to visit the field following the release of the movie last spring through this fall, boosting tourism in Dyersville and the area some 20% to 25%, Trenkamp said.
Tourists who visited that same baseball field at Don Lansing’s farm in rural Dyersville spent at least $10 apiece while in town — an estimate Trenkamp calls “pretty conservative.” Several thousand people bought T-shirts for $20 each or other paraphernalia associated with the movie, ranging from hats to postcards, she said.
Lansing said he sold about 2,000 shirts at his makeshift store on the farm to people from across the country.
“There were people here from other countries, like Japan,” Lansing said.
An estimated 80,500 tourists visit Dyersville annually, but the field is largely responsible for drawing 20,000 more this past year, Trenkamp said.