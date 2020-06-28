Images taken during the Senior High School graduation Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Dalzell Field.

Dubuque Senior High School graduation

Location: Dalzell Field

Graduates: 343

Speakers: Students Ava Bradley and Mariah McKenna and English teacher Paul Kilgore

Quote: "Life will be full of trials and hard days, but you never know when you might hit the jackpot." -- Mariah McKenna