EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — A woman was injured when her vehicle collided with a semi-tractor trailer attempting a U-turn Monday on U.S. 20 in Jo Daviess County.
Kimberly Walsh, 50, of Galena, was treated for her injuries, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
A press release states that Walsh was traveling east on U.S. 20 near Dunn Road at 5:30 p.m. Monday when her vehicle collided with an eastbound semi driven by Brian Soll, 58, of Charter Oak, Iowa.
Soll was cited with making an improper U-turn.