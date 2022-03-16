PEOSTA, Iowa —Authorities said a woman led law enforcement on a chase Monday night in Dubuque County that ended with her being seriously injured in a rollover crash.
Stacey L. Boulting, 43, of Peosta, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, according to the Peosta Police Department.
A press release states that Peosta police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at 8 p.m. Monday to a residence in Peosta after receiving a report of a domestic disturbance involving Boulting. Authorities learned that Boulting had driven away from the residence and was possibly intoxicated.
Peosta police located and stopped Boulting’s vehicle, but she then drove away from the traffic stop and led officers on a chase south on Cox Springs Road.
The vehicle failed to negotiate the T-intersection on Cox Springs and North Cascade roads and entered a field, rolling multiple times. Boulting was ejected from the vehicle.
Vehicles belonging to both Peosta police and the Sheriff’s Department were damaged during the pursuit. Peosta Police Chief Mike Comer said both the police and Sheriff’s Department vehicles left the roadway and entered the ditch during the pursuit. Neither the police officer nor deputy involved reported injuries.
The release states that Peosta police are investigating the incident and that criminal charges are pending.