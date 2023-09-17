Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott told a crowd in Dubuque on Saturday about his plan to fix the American economy and “restore the sense of urgency that all things are possible.”
About 100 people turned out to see the South Carolina senator at a town hall held at Word of Life Church in Dubuque.
Though Scott is among a crowded field of Republican candidates, the senator said Saturday that he is the right man to put the country back on the right track.
“We are a nation in retreat,” Scott said. “We’re retreating from our values. We’re retreating away from church.”
During the event, Scott advocated for reducing federal spending and eliminating taxes he believes are hampering economic growth.
“We’ve all seen the decimation of our (bank) accounts,” Scott said. “The mortgage that was just 3% a few years ago is now at 7.25%.”
Scott also praised successful efforts in Iowa to expand school choice, pointing to a new law that lets students use public funds to pay for tuition and expenses at private schools.
If elected, Scott said, he would work to make school choice more readily available nationwide.
Prior to Scott’s event in Dubuque, the Democratic National Committee already had accused Scott of “waging war on public education” and wrote in a recent statement that his proposals would “harm education across the country.”
Scott also faced questions from the crowd about agriculture and the difficulties many Iowa farmers face in today’s economy.
Elise Lohrer, a farmer from Benton County, Iowa, drove two hours to Dubuque to ask Scott how he would address the difficulty small farmers face trying to make ends meet.
She particularly pointed to the high prices of agricultural land, which she said has made it impossible for many small farmers to expand their operations.
“I work two jobs, and we still can’t afford to expand,” Lohrer said.
Scott said reducing burdensome taxes such as the inheritance tax could make it easier for farm families to afford more land, but he also added that he wanted to learn more about the issue.
Lohrer said she wasn’t entirely satisfied with Scott’s answer, but she hopes her question put the needs of Iowa farmers on Scott’s radar.
“I hope that he thinks about what I said,” she said. “Maybe he will look more into it.”