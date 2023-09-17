Tim Scott in Dubuque
Buy Now

Presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks at a town hall meeting at Word of Life Church in Dubuque on Saturday.

 Stephen Gassman

Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott told a crowd in Dubuque on Saturday about his plan to fix the American economy and “restore the sense of urgency that all things are possible.”

About 100 people turned out to see the South Carolina senator at a town hall held at Word of Life Church in Dubuque.

Recommended for you