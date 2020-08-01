News in your town

Person who volunteered at Dubuque County 4-H event tests positive for COVID-19

29 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours

Dairy show attracts new exhibitors to Dubuque County Fair

Peosta police release 2 photos of suspect in multiple burglaries

Goodwill to soon require masks in stores

Dubuque veterans center to close temporarily due to COVID-19 concerns

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Friday)

Hartig Drug to offer free COVID-19 testing through 7 locations

Health directors from 6 of largest 10 Iowa counties, including Dubuque County, ask Reynolds to issue mask mandate

Police: Dubuque man shoots another for intervening during 'propositioning' of woman, daughter

TH EXCLUSIVE: Dubuque council to weigh agreement for $10 million apartment project in Millwork District

Police: Dubuque man started fire near steps to ex-girlfriend's residence

Preparing local students to 'mask up' for school

32 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 2-week positivity rate of 13.3%

Cuba City plan paves way for development of unique assets

Asbury council OKs $49,000 purchase of cameras, weighs new walking trail

Dubuque County neighbors weigh options with rumble strips

Jo Daviess County one of 11 counties at COVID-19 warning level in Illinois