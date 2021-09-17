August sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
• Joe M.P. Vander Waal, 21; possession of a controlled substance (two counts); Feb. 1, 2020; two-year deferred judgment and civil penalty.
• David J. Delaney, 42; burglary-third degree; Jan. 9; five-year suspended jail sentence, one year in a residential facility, five years of probation, $1,200 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
• Tanner J. Ervolino, 27; assault; June 1; 60 jail days and $430 fine.
• Matthew J. Gabel, 20; criminal mischief-third degree; Aug. 26, 2020; two-year deferred judgment and civil penalty.
• Sarah A. Genz, 29; possession of a control substance (two counts); April 14; two-year deferred judgment and civil penalty.
• Austin A. Avenarius, 28; possession of a controlled substance; Oct. 2; 92 jail days with 90 days suspended and $1,680 fine.
• Martinez A. Brimmer, 30; possession of a controlled substance; June 14, 2019; five jail days, $625 fine and DNA requirement.
• Joseph E. Bussan, 51; domestic abuse assault; April 18; 30 jail days with 28 days suspended, $105 suspended fine and batterer program.
• Kaylynn D. M. Cameron, 24; criminal mischief-third degree; April 12; two-year deferred judgment and civil penalty.
• Cameron C. Clay, 21; going armed with intent, carrying weapons and interference with official acts-firearm; April 24; 60 months deferred judgment, 60 months probation, one year in a residential facility, civil penalty and DNA requirement.
• Cameron C. Clay, 21; stalking and carrying weapons; April 7; two-year suspended jail sentence, five years of probation, $855 fine, one year in a residential facility and DNA requirement.
• Shelby M. Davis, 29; child endangerment; Jan 6.; two-year jail sentence, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
• Dairein D. Dean, 18; burglary-second degree; Jan. 21; 10-year suspended jail sentence, five years probation, $1,370 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
• Dairein D. Dean, 18; criminal mischief-second degree; Jan. 16; five-year suspended jail sentence, five years or probation, $750 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
• David J. Delaney, 42; burglary-third degree; Sept. 10, 2020; five-year suspended jail sentence, one year in a residential facility, five years or probation, $1,200 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
• Tanner J. Ervolino, 28; assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by a felon and controlled substance violation; May 22; 17-year suspended jail sentence, five years of probation, one year in a residential facility, $1,855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
• Brianna K. Grassel, 18; assault; May 17; two-year deferred judgment and civil penalty.
• Mary D. R. Hall, 27; child endangerment; Oct. 14; two-year deferred judgment, civil penalty and DNA requirement.
• Mary D.R. Hall, 27; assault; Oct. 14; one jail day.
• Allyson S. Hansel, 25; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Aug. 18, 2020; 365 suspended jail days, two years of probation and $430 fine.
• Rodney A. Harderman, 56; theft-third degree; two-year suspended jail sentence, two years of probation, $855 fine and DNA requirement.
• Rodney A. Harderman, 56; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; July 12; 10 jail days and $430 fine.
• Adrian J. Hartung, 39; intimidation with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assault, violation of no contact/protective order (two counts); Feb. 1, March 3 and April 15; 60 months deferred judgment, 28 suspended jail days, seven jail days, five years of probation, civil penalty and $105 suspended fine.
• Matthew L. Heinold, 38; theft-third degree; Dec. 4; two-year suspended jail sentence, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
• Abbie A. Huff, 30; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; May 11, 2019; 365 suspended jail days and $625 fine.
• Tyler J. Huseman, 24; assault; March 21; 180 suspended jail days, two years of probation and $315 fine.
• Tyler J. Huseman, 24; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Jan. 29; 365 suspended jail days, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.