The White House Coronavirus Task Force has once again named Dubuque County a “red zone” for COVID-19 spread, following a resurgence in positivity rate for the disease among those tested.
In a report issued Sunday, Sept. 13, the task force returned Dubuque County to the list, where it spent most of the month of July — during the last spike in cases. The report is based on testing and positivity data from last week. Red zones are those in which more than 100 tests were positive, per 100,000 population, in a given week.
This newest report from the White House task force arrived Sunday, but local public health officials learned about it just Wednesday evening.
“It’s not distributed publicly,” said City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan, during a meeting Thursday. “It is released to the governors, then media outlets get a hold of it, or the governor distributes it after her press conferences. We don’t get it. We just kind of find out that it’s out there.”
Dubuque County’s return came with recommendations for bars and indoor eating establishments to reduce their capacity and schools to reconsider their learning procedures. It also recommended that universities “use wastewater surveillance across campus to identify areas with high viral load for targeted testing,” and work with student leaders and Greek organizations to track spread.
Corrigan said the report follows the county’s recent uptick in 14-day positivity rate, as calculated by the county COVID-19 incident management team’s reading of Iowa Department of Public Health data.
“It was going down for the month of August,” she said. “Now, it’s going back up. We’ve gone from less than 10% less than a week ago to now over 11%, as of today. We’re definitely still on an upward trend.”
The numbers Corrigan referred to reflect the state’s reported 14-day figures. Independent tracking by the Telegraph Herald shows the state number are artificially low due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. As of 5 p.m. Thursday, TH tracking shows a 14-day positivity rate of 16.5%.
The City of Dubuque is also a red zone, according to the report.
Delaware and Clayton Counties were first named red zones in August. Clayton has since fallen off, but Delaware remains, as of last week.
“Unfortunately, Delaware County is currently experiencing significant community spread of COVID-19,” said Delaware County Public Health Coordinator Charity Loecke, in an emailed response on Thursday. “As a reminder to everyone, please be mindful of your actions when you go out into the public.”
The state of Iowa as a whole has been a red zone on the White House’s list since arriving there in July. The designation came with and continues to make a strong recommendation of a statewide face covering mandate, which Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds continued to refuse this week.
In the report, the task force listed Iowa as having the third-highest number of new positive cases in the country last week.
Corrigan said Thursday that Dubuque County’s status is unlikely to change.
“Looking at the numbers this week, we’re going to stay in the red zone next week,” she said.
Also during Thursday’s meeting of the Dubuque County Health Preparedness Coalition, Stacey Killian — director of the Visiting Nurse Association, Dubuque County’s contracted public health wing — said that, based on contact tracing information, the climbing cases and positivity rate come from several causes.
“It’s an increase in the testing of athletes, it’s schools being back in session, it’s large gatherings and public celebrations,” she said. “You can’t point to just one thing. It’s a mixture of all of these.”
So, Killian recommended that people go back to following the same health practices they have been asked to follow for months by health officials.
“The best thing we can say to that is please follow health guidance — wear a mask, practice social distancing, limit your public activity,” she said. “That’s when we’re going to see a decline.”
Loecke agreed for residents of her county.
“You all can help by wearing a face covering, keeping a six foot separation from others, avoiding large gatherings, washing your hands often, and staying home when you are ill,” she said to them in the email.