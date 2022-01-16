A Dubuque man again has been found guilty of sexually abusing a young boy from 2016 to 2018.
A jury recently found Bryan M. Halfhill, 38, guilty of second-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child during a retrial in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. He was found not guilty of a charge of lascivious acts with a child-soliciting a person to arrange a sex act with a child.
Court documents state that a boy, who was younger than 8 at the time, reported to investigators that he was sexually abused more than once from June 2016 to December 2018. The Telegraph Herald does not publish identifying information of victims of sex crimes.
The boy identified the abusers as Halfhill and Gina C. Urbain, of Epworth, Iowa. The two were in a domestic relationship in 2018.
Halfhill also was accused of solicitating Urbain to arrange access to a child that Halfhill could sexually abuse.
In October 2019, a jury found Halfhill guilty on all three charges after a trial in which Urbain testified against him. Halfhill was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
However, Halfhill appealed his conviction and was granted a new trial by the Iowa Court of Appeals.
The ruling stated that a judge determined that a recording of comments made by the boy to investigators was not allowed to be used in Halfhill’s trial, but prosecutors mentioned the interview with the child while questioning an investigator, who said that the boy identified Halfhill as one of his abusers.
Halfhill asked the court to declare a mistrial, but the motion was denied.
In documents, the Court of Appeals states that the comments were prejudicial to Halfhill, prompting the need for a new trial. It was also noted that other evidence against Halfhill was “not strong.”
“Only Urbain’s testimony — the credibility of which could be questioned — directly linked Halfhill to actions of sexual abuse underlying all three counts,” documents state. “... In these circumstances, the deliberate implication that (the child) told (an investigator) he had been sexually abused by Halfhill before Urbain ever pointed the finger at Halfhill was strong evidence of Halfhill’s guilt to each count.”
The Court of Appeals remanded the case back to the district court, and Halfhill was convicted on two of the three charges in the retrial. His sentencing hearing is set for Feb. 28.
Urbain originally was charged in connection with the sexual abuse of the boy as well as that of a girl younger than 12 in 2018. In February, Urbain was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of a child. There is no parole in the federal system.