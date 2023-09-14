CASCADE, Iowa — Plans for a new Cascade Public Library have hit a snag as incoming construction bids were higher than the expected cost.
Cascade City Council members were informed at a meeting this week that, while architecture firm FEH Design estimated construction would cost $2.6 million, the four bids are priced at $3.8 million.
In light of this development, city officials will regroup with the library design committee and go through the process of figuring out what they need to change to make the building fit the budget without changing the square footage.
Recommended for you
City Administrator Lisa Kotter told city officials the best bet is to cut down on materials and unnecessary cosmetic features.
“The No. 1 thing we’re going to try to do is change materials,” Kotter said. “A big thing was the geothermal they thought wouldn’t be expensive but was extremely expensive. Having different kinds of bricks to make it look pretty was a huge amount, but we can still have a nice brick exterior look. For roofing, the shingles will most likely be swapped out for something else, and the electric fireplace had an extra chimney we don’t need.”
Kotter expressed frustration with the inaccurate numbers from FEH, as a public fundraising campaign over the past year and a half had a goal of $3.5 million.
“We’ve sat here for 18 months and sold this to the public at that price, so I am not happy,” Kotter said. “We trusted the numbers. I know things happen, but this can’t happen again.”
Kevin Eipperle, president of FEH Design, said the higher costs reflect inflation related to a burst of regional construction.
“We have four office locations, and what we continue to see is that construction inflation has not slowed,” Eipperle said. “We’re as busy as we’ve ever been. It seems like everybody is building.”
Eipperle said while many construction projects were bottlenecked during the COVID-19 pandemic, contractors are working furiously now.
“It’s getting crazy,” he said. “There is nobody to bid the projects.”
Eipperle said subcontractors in particular are in short supply —and the short supply helps drive up costs.
“Right now, what’s happening is that a worker shortage in the construction trades is driving up the cost of what people have to do,” he said. “Everybody is in shock over this, and it’s happening with every project we are working on.”
Eipperle said inflation is likely to become more pronounced after schools, community colleges and other public entities place bond referendums on the November ballot.
“It’s going to get so much worse,” he said. “Every single capital project will start at the same time.”
The library design committee plans to report back to the council in two weeks to reject the bids and hopes to have a new approval to bid again in a month.
Telegraph Herald senior reporter Erik Hogstrom contributed to this report.