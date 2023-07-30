Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
POTOSI, Wis. – Organizers seek donations of snacks and winter clothing items for a back-to-school supply drive in Grant County.
Potosi Tennyson Lions Club's “Stuff The Bus” school supply drive is accepting donations through Aug. 31, according to an online announcement.
The drive seeks mittens, gloves, snow pants and school supplies for elementary school students in need.
Cereal bars, crackers, fruit snacks, granola bars and trail mix are among the snack items sought.
Donations may be dropped off at Potosi Village Hall, 105 N. Main St., or O'Connell's Porch, 122 S. Main St.
