Five candidates are vying to secure the seat of Dubuque’s mayor this year.
On Oct. 5, a primary election will be held to thin the list of candidates to two leading up to the Nov. 2 election, with the top two vote-receivers in the primary election moving on.
All of the candidates are hoping to succeed Dubuque mayor Roy Buol, who is not seeking re-election.
The Telegraph Herald spoke with the five candidates and asked for their views on a number of ongoing city topics.
Brad Cavanagh
Serving as a Dubuque City Council member since 2020, Cavanagh is now setting his sights on the seat of mayor, promising to rally the community together under a message of mutual growth.
“I think it’s time for leaders of my generation to step up and look at what our vision is for the future,” Cavanagh said. “I want Dubuque to be a place that other people really envy.”
Cavanagh said he is undecided on how he feels the city should approach a proposed project to construct a new Five Flags Center, which would increase center seating from 4,000 to 6,400 seats. The project was last estimated to cost $74 million, and a referendum vote to approve the city borrowing funds for the project was delayed due to the pandemic.
Cavanagh said he wants an updated cost estimate for the project, along with additional community member input before deciding on whether or not to support putting the referendum vote question back on the ballot.
Cavanagh said he is also undecided on a proposed project to construct a parking ramp in downtown Dubuque. The $20 million parking ramp project is part of a development agreement between the city, Roshek Property LLC; Cottingham & Butler; and HTLF, formerly Heartland Financial USA.
Cavanagh said downtown parking needs were likely impacted by the pandemic, and he would need to see additional studies from the city proving that the parking ramp is required to meet future parking needs if he were to support the project.
Cavanagh also stressed his staunch support for the city’s recently adopted Equitable Poverty Reduction and Prevention Plan, which lays out a number of strategies the city can pursue to reduce poverty levels in the city.
If elected as mayor, he said he would work to invest city resources in economic development and housing in order to work toward reducing the city’s overall poverty levels.
Antonino Erba
Erba, who previously ran unsuccessfully for a seat on Dubuque City Council in 2019, is now running for mayor.
As mayor, Erba stressed that he will prioritize making Dubuque environmentally sustainable in order to combat climate change, targeting to reduce the city’s emissions to net zero by 2030, far exceeding current city goals.
“If we do not throw everything at ending and reversing climate change, it will be catastrophic,” Erba said. “The priorities of the City Council are out of whack.”
Erba proposed installing solar panels on buildings throughout the city and implementing an aggressive plan to replace city equipment with low-emission alternatives. When asked how he would pay for the initiative, Erba suggested reducing the city’s current police budget and using the excess funds toward sustainability efforts. The mayor does not have the authority to fire members of the Police Department.
Erba said he is undecided on whether he would support the proposed project to construct a new Five Flags Center, but he did argue that the city should instead focus its efforts on other issues, such as reducing homelessness.
Erba said he opposes the construction of a new parking ramp downtown, and described the development agreement requiring its construction as “incompetent.”
Erba said he does fully support the city’s efforts to reduce poverty levels and argued for more aggressive poverty reduction measures, including implementing a city-funded public housing program and an initiative that would involve the city creating paid jobs for any resident seeking employment.
John Miller
Miller previously ran for mayor in 2017 under a campaign that promoted world peace, and he has run for president of the United States in every election since 1988. Now, he is trying again at running for mayor.
“I enjoy making things better,” Miller said. “I think the position of mayor would really allow me to make things better in the community.”
As mayor, Miller said he would continue to promote peace and work to establish a new city office specifically designed to answer any questions that residents may have about city government. The mayor does not have the sole authority to establish new city offices.
Miller said he supports the construction of a new Five Flags Center facility, but argued against the current proposal to construct it downtown. He instead proposed it be constructed on the West End of the city.
Miller said he opposes the construction of a new downtown parking ramp, arguing that the city already has enough downtown parking and should instead pursue alternative methods of public transportation.
Miller stressed that he is a strong proponent of reducing poverty and homelessness in the community and would support any proposal by the city that would further that goal.
David Resnick
Resnick has sat on the Dubuque City Council for the past 14 years, and he said he now wishes to bring that experience to the position of mayor. Resnick touted himself as a strong advocate for reducing city debt and opposing local tax increases.
“I am committed to keeping a downward pressure on taxes and reducing our debt levels,” Resnick said. “We are doing many good things lately that are increasing our financial strength.”
Resnick said he believes some investment must be made in the Five Flags Center in order to make it profitable. However, he also is unsure whether he supports the previously proposed $74 million project and suggested the city work to gather community input on what the majority of residents want. If the majority of the population opposes the project, Resnick said other options to improve Five Flags Center should be explored.
Resnick does support the construction of a new parking ramp downtown, stressing that the city should honor its development agreement and use the ramp to promote downtown business development. He also supports the city exploring the use of technology to improve downtown parking efficiency.
The longtime City Council member also expressed his support for the implementation of the Equitable Poverty Reduction and Prevention Plan. He argued that the city should focus on leveraging state and federal grants and other resources to help the city in funding poverty reduction efforts.
April White
Describing herself as a home-school mom and full-time student, White said her campaign is focused on giving a voice to residents.
If elected as mayor, White said many of her policy decisions would be prefaced by conducting city-wide polls and outreach campaigns to determine what the majority of residents favor.
“I believe there should be more public input in city government,” White said. “I can’t tell you which way I sway because I want to bring it to a vote first and see which option is more popular.”
When asked about the proposed Five Flags Center and downtown parking ramp projects, White said she has personal feelings on both projects but would not offer support or opposition before reaching out to residents, which would ultimately decide how she would vote.
White said she does support the city’s efforts to reduce poverty through the Equitable Poverty Reduction and Prevention Plan, proposing that city efforts be focused on introducing more businesses to the downtown area and improving public transportation options for people living downtown but seeking work on the West End of the city.
White’s campaign Facebook page also makes several references toward Buol’s recent mandate that requires face masks be worn in city-owned buildings. When asked about the mandate, White said she opposes any type of mask or vaccine mandate, though she does not personally have a problem with people choosing to wear masks or get vaccinated.
“I feel that the mask mandate was an overstep of authority,” White said. “People should have the freedom to make their own decisions. Health care shouldn’t be a local government issue.”